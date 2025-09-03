Post-Labor Day events, including artist demos, home and garden shows, and help with house pets (and houseplants), will simplify your transition to fall. But first: Beyonce.

Thursday, September 4, 2025

What the Dance presents House of Bey: A Beyonce Celebration at Tulips FTW (112 St. Louis Av, Fort Worth, 817-367-9798) at 10pm. The party will feature music from her entire discography, including Lemonade, Renaissance, Dangerously in Love, and I Am … Sasha Fierce. Tickets are $20.10 at SeeTickets.us.

Friday – Sunday, September 5-7, 2025

Looking to refresh your home before the family descends upon you for Thanksgiving? Get some ideas at the fifth annual Fort Worth Fall Home & Garden Show this weekend. You can find everything you need for home and garden projects under the roof of the Will Rogers Memorial Center (3401 W Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-392-7469) 2pm-6pm Fri, 10am-6pm Sat, and 11am-5pm Sun. There will also be gardening seminars, kids’ cooking classes, and more. There is no cost to attend. For more information, visit FortWorthHomeShow.com.

Saturday, September 6, 2025

Wake up early-ish today for the Houseplant Fest in Irving. From 11am to 3pm, Green Acres Nursery & Supply of North Texas (2800 Ranch Trail, 972-256-8363) invites all plant lovers to get their hands dirty at this inaugural free event celebrating community, creativity, and plants. As for “what’s growing on” (their words, not mine), there’s plenty to keep you busy, including brunch bites, a DIY soil bar, a Kokedama class (the Japanese art of moss ball planting), local vendors, a mimosa bar, and a planting bar, plus a live DJ to set the vibe. All ages of humans (and pets on leashes) are welcome.

As part of the Fort Worth Art Dealers Association’s annual Fall Gallery Night festivities — see more about that in this week’s center spread — the Sid Richardson Museum (309 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-332-6554) is hosting a new Artist in Process event. From 1pm to 3pm, local artist Caya Crum will paint live in the museum’s gallery. Known for her playful neon-hued takes on Western themes, Caya’s work brings a fresh, Pop Art twist to cowboy culture. Think UFOs, smoking cowgirls, and desert dreamscapes. Her live painting will unfold against the backdrop of The Cinematic West: The Art That Made the Movies exhibit, which explores how Western artists like Frederic Remington and Charles Russell helped shape the golden age of Hollywood’s Westerns. There is no cost to attend.

Sunday, September 7, 2025

At the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth (3200 Darnell St, Fort Worth, 817-738-9215), there’s still time to catch their stellar current exhibition. Thru Sunday, The Whale gathers more than 40 paintings, several drawings, and a video from Alex Da Corte’s vast, multilayered, pop culture-loving oeuvre. The museum is open Tuesdays thru Sundays. Admission is $16 per person or free for museum members. — Anthony Mariani

All Month

The Humane Society of North Texas (1840 E Lancaster Av, Fort Worth, 817-332-4768) is participating in Operation Kit Stop, supported by Wings of Rescue, to offer free spay and neuter surgeries for owned male and female cats 8am-5pm Mon-Sat now thru Sat, Sep 30. Appointments are limited, so schedule your pet’s surgery as soon as possible to help keep them healthy and happy. As part of Operation Kit Stop, your pet will receive an additional rabies vaccine at no cost. To schedule, contact HSNT or TCAP. Mention Operation Kit Stop when making the appointment at HSNT.org/clinic.