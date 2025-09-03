In late August, during a week when the nation experienced its 339th mass shooting, a new faith-based coalition in Tarrant County announced that it was taking action. From 9am to noon on Sat-Sun, citizens can bring unwanted (and unloaded) firearms in the trunk or rear of their car to the inaugural Guns to Gardens Safe-Disposal Event at two locations. Saturday’s location is in Fort Worth at the New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church (2864 Mississippi Av, 817-966-7625), and Sunday’s will be in Dallas at the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration (14115 Hillcrest Rd, 972-233-1898).

Both events are part of a new movement — a voluntary effort among citizens in about 25 states to reduce gun violence by disposing of unwanted guns in homes and communities. The goal: to reduce the number of unwanted firearms found by children and youth; or used in a moment of personal or family crisis; or stolen and funneled into the illegal gun market or into the hands of a mass shooter.

“The transformation of a gun into a garden tool is a moment of healing for those in our community who have survived shootings or had loved ones die from gun violence,” said Rev. Allison Sandlin Liles, vicar of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Hurst and a leader of the project. “Over 43,000 deaths a year is not the way we want to live. We can do better, and we must do better.”

The U.S. Surgeon General indicates that gun violence is now the No. 1 killer of American children and youth. It has been the No. 1 killer of children of color since 2006. This coalition would like to change that.

“Anyone may bring unwanted and unloaded guns to be dismantled and made into garden tools,” said New Mount Rose pastor, Rev. Kyev Tatum. “For Christians, to follow Jesus is to work hard for healing. We are seeing far too many tragic suicides with guns, too many stolen guns, and far, far too many young lives being destroyed by the oversaturation of guns.”

Guns to Gardens provides a way to dispose of unwanted firearms without returning them to the gun marketplace, where they could be used for future harm.

Then what becomes of the donated guns? Skilled personnel and volunteers will dismantle the weapons according to the rules of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, then the leftover parts will be transformed by artists and blacksmiths into art, jewelry, and garden tools.

Your donation will be anonymous. All guns must be unloaded, and no ammunition will be accepted. Thank-you gift cards will be provided for working guns while supplies last in the amounts of $250 for semiautomatic AR platform-style assault weapons, $150 for semiautomatic handguns, and $50 for all other types of firearms (single shot, rifles, revolvers, pistols, and so on), plus there’s even a $25 gift card available for BB guns.