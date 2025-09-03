Even though Jordan Rosser moved to Oklahoma City a few years ago, it doesn’t keep him from Interlinked. He still manages rehearsals and other group activities with his metalcore band.

“Anytime there’s a photoshoot or writing or recording session, I make the drive to be with the rest of the team,” Rosser said. “I am very thankful and lucky to have such a supportive and adaptable group of friends to create music with.”

With 3,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, Interlinked is about to release their debut album. RECEDE//COPE will hit streaming platforms Friday along with vinyl copies.

After several practices and recording sessions in 2019, the guys began focusing on a metalcore/djent sound, leading to Interlinked.

“We decided to create a whole new project to release those songs,” Rosser said.

Taking its name from the Nabokov poem “Pale Fire,” the band — guitarist Seth Anderson, drummer Isaac Goldsmith, bassist Spencer Molina, and guitarist Tony Morales with Rosser on vocals — is loud and aggressive with complex guitar parts and rhythms, frenzied vocals, and the occasional atmospheric synth. RECEDE/COPE is a concept album about the world following the pandemic, “both individually and as a broader population.”

The eight tracks were recorded, mixed, and mastered in Allen by Tayler Beckstead (BackTalk, Lanticblue, Breathe Atomic).

“We’d never worked with him before,” Rosser said, “but after tracking a single with him, it was clear he was the guy for the job. So, one song quickly turned into eight. We trusted his experience with the genre and absolutely loved working with him. It felt like we’d known him for years. We are all so proud of the record and all of the hard work that it took to bring it to life over the last two years. We feel that it’s our best work by far.”

As experienced as they are, the guys in Interlinked have not played out in years. That’s what they’re working on now, rehearsing their setlist and trying to find the right time and place.

“We’ve always loved aggressive music, from Korn to Slayer to Nine Inch Nails and August Burns Red,” Rosser said. “For me personally, it’s all about the emotions and the outlet that performing and creating provides. Nothing feels more natural to me as a person than spitting my brains out over a wall of distorted guitar chugs and snare hits. Life is full of strife. Art has always been the best form of escape in my eyes. It allows us to connect with others and to build and contribute to a community that is ultimately centered around loving music and taking care of each other. These days, that aspect of community cannot be understated.”