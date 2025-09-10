Rockfish, 6333 Camp Bowie Blvd, Ste 240, Fort Worth. 817-585-1010. 10:30am-9pm Sun, 11am-9:30pm Mon-Thu, 11am-10pm Fri, 10:30am-10pm Sat.

Having treated myself to a film-themed photoshoot at Dynamite Dames Photography, I stopped in for lunch at nearby Rockfish on Camp Bowie Boulevard in full makeup and lashes. For a midday Saturday in the middle of a storm, I’m sure I was a sight to see, but a girl’s gotta eat.

Not every Rockfish is the same, not even the ocean kind. Made up of around 100 species, they have subtle differences. The same could be said for the Rockfish chain.

Open a little over a year, the Camp Bowie Rockfish took over the site of a pizzeria, completely redesigning the interior into a more refined state. A neutral but elegant look gives vanilla-latte vibes but with a full serving of class. From the outside, Rockfish looks small, but the space smashed into a bustling food and shopping center expands into a cathedral all its own once inside.

I was greeted and seated quickly in a comfy booth since the doors had just opened at 11 a.m. The first thing I noticed was the leveled-up decor from what I expected. Many seafood places have the same ambiance, fish and sea tchotchkes all over the walls and tables. This Rockfish location offers a classy, clean aesthetic with a neutral white-and-wood palette.

My server Kylie gave me a minute after I ordered my Maple Old Fashioned because I couldn’t seem to make up my mind. All the options were worthy of a taste. As a big fish and chips fan, I was tempted to go for Rockfish’s version but wanted to give the restaurant’s unique menu a true chance. I opted for the traditional mussels for my starter. Expecting a small portion, I was shocked by the generosity. The bowl came with po’boy-sized bread for dipping. And, wow, the Chilean mussels were flavorful, but bites of bread dipped into the white-wine garlic butter with artichokes and tomatoes were more exhilarating than what I expected. I could have made a meal of it by itself. The intention was for the mussels to be a starter.

I chose the Atlantic Salmon tacos for my entree. Wrapped in corn tortillas, the fish was decorated with lettuce, feta cheese, and pico de gallo with a side of cilantro lime rice. The salmon, blackened and rich, was tasty and nicely complemented by the rice. I didn’t realize the aioli would resemble mayo so much so that I was a bit surprised at first when I got to the bottom of the taco. Being queen of Team Get That Mayo Away from Me, I openly admit I will send food back when there is unsolicited mayo involved. Overall, the four salmon tacos with rice were a solid choice.

To finish strong, I chose a slice of key lime pie. I was hoping the tang would pair well with the seafood, like the magic of a good ceviche. The creamy pie had a yummy, crumbly graham-cracker crust and a hefty helping of whipped cream on top. It’s not the tang that makes one of your eyes squint, but this pie was a little sweeter than usual. Which is a great summary of my visit.

The weather required an umbrella and felt like getting swept away by the sea, but the lighthouse was on at Rockfish, rounding off a simple meal to be treasured.