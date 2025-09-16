Since the early 2000s, Poland has long been recognized as one of the key IT and technology hubs in Europe. Polish cities such as Warsaw, Krakow, Wroclaw, Poznan and Gdansk have become home to numerous centers established by global companies. Polish top universities and innovative startups have also played an essential role in shaping the country’s strong position in the global technology market.

Since its establishment in 2007, Sowelo Consulting has successfully supported clients from many industries. IT/Telco, Renewable Energy, Professional Services, Finance and Banking – companies from these sectors have been relying on Sowelo Consulting for years to attract and hire the right specialists. However, over the years, the recruitment market has significantly evolved, and new business areas, such as AI and ML, have emerged.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning have become key fields in global businesses and organizations need the best ML and AI talents and specialists to stay competitive and successfully drive digital transformation. Sowelo has quickly adapted to changes. This dedicated AI / ML recruitment agency in Poland now also offers new services to help companies attract top AI and ML talent.

AI engineers, data science specialists, machine learning engineers, and AI consultants are essential for transforming complex data into tangible business value. The growing demand for AI professionals makes cooperation with an AI recruitment agency such as Sowelo Consulting a necessity. Over 1600 delivered recruitment projects, more than 35 open recruitment projects, and over 180 satisfied customers, Sowelo consultants in Poland have proven their skills in connecting companies with the best talents.

Partnering with Sowelo as your recruitment partner allows you to save time and focus on expanding your business. Secondly, you also save your money with cost-effective recruitment solutions. Thirdly, you gain quality by hiring the right people and enjoy peace of mind with our candidate warranty. For every candidate recommended to the client as a result of their commission, Sowelo provides a 3 to 6-month guarantee. It means that if, for any reason, the hired specialist does not meet expectations, the agency will present a replacement candidate at no additional cost.

As a leading AI / ML recruitment agency in Poland , Sowelo Consulting from Krakow combines local expertise with global reach to support clients in building exceptional teams. Delivering top AI experts for companies’ innovation and growth makes Sowelo a trusted recruitment partner in Poland.

Connecting Businesses with the Right AI Talents

It is worth knowing that Sowelo Consulting offers its services not only to companies looking for specialists. It also supports professionals who want to develop their careers. If you are an AI specialist or a machine learning engineer, the Sowelo team will definitely help you find the right workplace and connect you with a business that truly values your skills.

Sowelo – the leading AI / ML recruitment agency in Poland – supports tech specialists in developing their careers. Every candidate is treated individually; not only are skills and experience taken into account, but also personal goals and expectations. If you are looking for new career opportunities, Sowelo is the right choice for you. On its website, in the Current Positions section, you can find all the job descriptions of the projects they are carrying out, and you will get to know the location where the recruitment process takes place.

By submitting your application through Sowelo, you not only gain access to attractive offers from international and local companies, but also benefit from the agency’s advice and support throughout the recruitment process. This allows you to focus on showcasing your skills, while Sowelo helps you connect with the right company that will appreciate your experience.

Ready to find the Right AI & ML Talent? Partner with Sowelo today

Are you ready to find the right ML and AI tech talents for your AI team? Are you an AI and machine learning specialist prepared to start a new career? Partner with Sowelo Consulting today and gain access to Poland’s exceptional pool of data scientists, machine learning engineers, and AI consultants, as well as attractive offers from international and local companies. Get in touch with Sowelo, and let’s start building your future together.

All the contact data, including phone number, email address, and office location, can be found in the Contact section of the agency’s website. Sowelo AI / ML recruitment agency in Poland is here to connect you with the right people. Reach out today and let recruiters help you find the specialists who will drive your innovation, growth, and digital transformation.

Summing up, Sowelo Consulting is more than just a recruitment agency. It is also a trusted partner for companies seeking top AI and ML talent in Poland and beyond. With years of experience, proven recruitment methods, and a commitment to quality, speed, and reliability, they will help you reach your business goals easily.