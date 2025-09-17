With our biggest edition of the year, Best Of 2025, next week, we have no time for shenanigans. However, you, my friend, should go do things. Fun things. To that end, here is a double-sized column of events this week and next. Now, scram. We have work to do.

Thursday, September 18, 2025

While charitable folks have already been giving generously since late August, today is the main event for North Texas Giving Day 2025. Organized by the Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT), it has been a catalyst for regional philanthropy since its inception in 2009 and is the largest communitywide online giving event in the nation, empowering people to support local nonprofits across 20 North Texas counties. If you have a favorite local nonprofit, look them up today and see how they are celebrating this occasion.

Along with online promotions, many are hosting in-person events. For example, Three Wide Brewing (16230 Three Wide Dr, Fort Worth, 817-984-3534) is hosting Pints & Paws today, benefiting Mutts N Such Rescue, a Keller-based animal organization with a mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome neglected dogs and cats. From 6pm to 8:30pm, meet some adoptable pets like Graysen and participate in raffles for a chance to win prizes while enjoying craft beer. There is no cost to attend. For more goings on, visit NorthTexasGivingDay.org.

Friday, September 19, 2025

Having shared the stage with Alice in Chains, Ghost, and Slayer, veteran Dallas stoner metalheads Mothership have been on hiatus with the exception of some European dates, working on new material. Thanks to Spune, the trio has a rare hometown Dallas show at Ferris Wheelers (1950 Market Center Blvd, Dallas, 214-741-4141) with Lotus Lords and Tin Pool. Doors open at 6pm with the music starting at 7pm. Tickets are $30 at SeeTickets.us.

Saturday, September 20, 2025

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sundance Square is hosting its second annual Car & Culture Show, featuring art exhibits, lowrider cars, and live music in Sundance Square Plaza (420 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-222-1111) from noon to 8 pm.

Those who are still in back-to-school mode and curious about their college options can check out the college fair at La Gran Plaza de Fort Worth (4200 S Fwy, Fort Worth, 817-922-8888) from 1pm to 3pm. Get information about admissions, financial aid, programs, and more from local college/university representatives, plus learn about the LaunchPad program run by the Fort Worth Public Library Foundation, which provides free college entry mentoring for high school students.

Meanwhile, in Arlington, the West Main Arts Festival returns for its ninth annual celebration of art, community, and music from noon to 7pm along the historic West Main Street corridor, just steps from City Hall and the Arlington Public Library. With art vendors, food trucks, local musicians and performers, and interactive activities, the fest is for families, kids, and pets. In fact, attendees are encouraged to bring pets and lawn chairs to make the most of the day.

“This isn’t just a festival — it’s a celebration of Arlington’s creative soul,” said festival founder Mark Joeckel. “Whether you’re discovering new music, buying art, or just soaking in the energy of our downtown, there’s something for everyone here.” For the full schedule and list of performers, visit CreateArlington.com.

All three Saturday events above are free and open to the public.

Sunday, September 21, 2025

McFly’s Pub (6104 LTjg Barnett Rd, Fort Worth, 817-744-8272) offers a night market. From 5pm to 10pm, there will be treasures from 20 local vendors plus food trucks. Dogs are welcome at this free event.

Monday, September 22, 2025

Cactus Jack, Dude Love, Good Ol’ Saint Mick. All names by which retired pro wrestler Mick Foley is known. This retired WWE performer-turned-author and traveling storyteller is bringing his first one-man show, 40 Years of Foley, featuring stories from his legendary career, to Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub (425 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-877-5233) at 7pm. Tickets start at $46.54 at Prekindle.com. Must be 18+.

Tuesday – Sunday, September 23-28, 2025

By the end of its initial Broadway run in 2023, Life of Pi had won three Tony Awards and various other accolades. The stage adaptation of the bestselling novel is now on its first North American tour with a run at Bass Performance Hall (525 Commerce St, Fort Worth, 817-212-4280) from Tuesday to Sunday. Like the novel and movie, Life of Pi tells the story of a 16-year-old boy who survives a shipwreck on a lifeboat with a hyena, a zebra, an orangutan, and Richard Parker, a Royal Bengal tiger. (Yes, that’s his name.) The four animal companions are brought to life through puppetry and intricate stagecraft. Tickets start at $50 at BassHall.com/lifeofpi.

Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas (320 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, 214-252-7550) is bringing Jeopardy! from the television screen to the big screen at 7pm. The new Jeopardy! Interactive experience takes the familiar format and turns it into a fast-paced intellectual competition against your fellow theater patrons. Compete in real time on your phone in the comfort of your movie seat and win fun prizes. Tickets are $15 at Drafthouse.com.

Thursday – Saturday, September 25-27, 2025

The official Oktoberfest, for which all others are named, is an annual festival in Munich, Germany, officially held over two weeks and ending on the first Sunday in October. Here in The Fort, we celebrate this weekend. From Thursday to Sunday, Fort Worth Oktoberfest will take place at Trinity Park. For programming information, ticket prices, and times, visit FortWorthOktoberfest.com.

Friday – Sunday, September 26 – October 19, 2025

At 24 consecutive days, the State Fair of Texas is the longest-running fair in the nation, as well as one of the largest. Things kick off at 10am on Fri, Sep 26, in Fair Park (3809 Grand Av, Dallas, 214-670-8400), then the fair is open 10am-10pm Fri-Sat and 10am-9pm Sun-Thu thru Sun, Oct 19. For the best funnel cakes, you’ll want the booth nearest the pig races in the agricultural building. Trust me. For all the other info you’ll need, including the concert schedule, visit BigTex.com/plan-your-visit.

Our heritage is strong in the Lone Star State, and the fair is the annual embodiment of that, showcasing all things Texas, including agriculture, art, food (mostly fried), live music, midway rides, and shopping, all by Texas artisans and business owners, including many from North Texas, like Oak Cliff’s Patricia Rodriguez (@TigerBeeArts). Her take on Big Tex — Big Muerto, as she calls him — will be on the fairgrounds or at TigerBee-Arts.MyShopify.com. At the beginning or end of your fair day, you can also stop in at East Dallas Vintage (1327 N Peak St, Dallas, @EastDallasVintageShop) and pick up a souvenir Big Tex #BurnHimYourself Candle made by Fort Worth artist Jack Daw or hit him up on his socials (@JackDawFolkArt).