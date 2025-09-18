Join the Neighborhood Litter Stomp!

Keep Fort Worth Beautiful (KFWB) is hosting its Neighborhood Litter Stomp on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Neighborhood Litter Stomp is KFWB’s second largest annual litter cleanup and beautification event of the year. In 2024, Litter Stomp volunteers removed over 31,300 pounds of litter from our city! This year our goal is to recruit 2,000 volunteers and work together to remove 40,000 pounds of litter.

Register early and get a free t-shirt!

Help us reach our goal of 2,000 volunteers! Registration is now open, and all volunteers will be provided litter cleanup supplies, including trash bags and gloves. The first 1,000 volunteers to register will receive a free, event t-shirt. Sign up as an individual or a group at one of our pre-selected cleanup hubs, or choose a public area of your own. Visit the Neighborhood Litter Stomp website www.fortworthtexas.gov/litterstomp to register.

Tire Collection!

As part of this year’s Litter Stomp event, Environmental Services Department will also be accepting scrap tires, to further its efforts to combat illegal dumping. Residents can bring their old and used tires to the East Regional Public Library on Oct. 11 from 8 am until 11 am. Rims are accepted but must be removed from the tire. Commercial tires will not be accepted. Volunteers that remove scrap tires during the litter cleanup can work with KFWB for collection.

For the latest information about Neighborhood Litter Stomp, visit www.fortworthtexas.gov/litterstomp. You can also contact Keep Fort Worth Beautiful at (817) 392-2046 or email KFWB@fortworthtexas.gov.