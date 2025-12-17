Not sure where to go for New Year’s Eve? Worried your boyfriend will try to propose to you in front of God and everyone? You’ve got #ChampagneProblems, my friend. Since I’m hitting the Toadies show on New Year’s Eve Eve at Billy Bob’s, I may just stay home on the big night (Wed, Dec 31) and stream the new TS docuseries End of an Era. Then again, I could go to the movie theater for the end of another era: the theatrical release of the very final episode of Stranger Things. Or I could partake in any one of the solid options below.

Family Time

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark (2970 Epic Pl, Grand Prairie, 972-337-3131) is hosting Epic Family New Year, a huge all-ages 12-hour event (1pm to 1am), where you and the kids can slide into the New Year with a splash and make new childhood memories. There will be live circus acts, a DJ spinning dance music, and family activities, including arcade games, arts and crafts, hula-hoop contests, Singo, and two countdowns with rubber duckie drops, plus contests with $10K in prizes. Tickets start at $59 per person at EpicWatersGP.com, and you can also upgrade to a private cabana with a home base and premium seating for up to eight people. VIP options also include a buffet dinner. If you’re looking to leave the kids at home, Epic does 21+ adults-only nights on the first Friday of every month. The next one is Fri, Jan 2, from 9:30pm to midnight, and admission is only $15 per person.

Tie One On

Speaking of childhood, party promoters Call Me, Beep Me are taking over Ampersand (3009 Bledsoe St, Fort Worth, 682-707-9626) with A Late 2000s New Year’s Eve Party. From 9pm to 2am, your childhood soundtrack enters its club era with a night of music from your favorite Disney Channel and Nickelodeon artists, house remixes, and more. Table packages start at $400. The Pop It Like It’s Hot table package at the $400 starting point includes one bottle of your choice of tequila or vodka, one bottle of Wycliff Brut, and six cans of Red Bull. For details and booking information, see posts on Facebook.com/CallMeBeepMeParty.

Club Ritzy 1201 (1201 Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-888-3360) will have a buffet, party favors, and a midnight Champagne toast at its Biggest New Year’s Eve Party in the Savannah Lounge. Doors open at 8pm, with live R&B music by D.O.B. (Definition of a Band) and Throwdown Sam.

The Mont (4729 Saint Amand Cir, Fort Worth, 817-502-3400), the subject of last week’s Eats & Drinks story, is presenting a seven-course tasting menu, complete with a Telmon Brut Reserve Champagne welcome toast, from 5pm to 9pm. The cost is $125 per person, with wine-pairing options available for $75. (Our food critic found this new fine-dining establishment near Benbrook to be “destination-worthy.” Read more at FWWeekly.com in “Mont-ster Flavor.”)

Toasts & Tunes

The Owl gets us. In a partnership with Blackland Distillery, the Boiled Owl Tavern (909 W Magnolia Av, Fort Worth, 817-920-9616) is hosting a free 21+ party. Heaven Is a Dive Bar includes specialty cocktails, a photo-op wall, and a costume contest. To dress on theme, come as an angel or devil, all black, all red, all white, or a combination thereof (casual to full costume, your call). Doors open at 8pm, and the live music starts at 9:30pm with Mean Motor Scooter, Heavy Petal, and DJ Shower, with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

At Hoot’s Hall (5220 FM1187, Burleson, 817-563-5583), legendary country duo the Bellamy Brothers will perform with up-and-comer Hayden Haddock. Tickets are $50 on Prekindle.com and include a complimentary Champagne toast and a prize-filled balloon drop at midnight. In case you get hungry, a food truck is on-site until closing. Doors open at 7pm. Must be 21+.

With NYE being such a hot topic, we already covered a few things in our recent Holidays issue. As of this week’s press time, you can still also see Parker McCollum with Jarrod Morris and Jake Worthingson at Dickies Arena or Dylan Gossett with Pawn Shop Pearls at Billy Bob’s Texas (and The Toadies the night before). For a boozy good time, you can also still get reservations at Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar, the Petroleum Club, Refinery 714, or The Voldstead. And while the Ricki Derek show at Scat Jazz Lounge isn’t technically sold out, the two remaining tables will be gone before you can say, “Happy New Year!” You’re welcome.