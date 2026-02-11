Denton and Oak Cliff aren’t part of Tarrant County, but maybe they should be. (#LoveYouMeanIt) With bad winter weather behind us, we’re ready to hit the roads again for adventures and just in time for Mardi Gras. Here are the top events happening now thru Fat Tuesday (Tue, Feb 17) in The Fort and beyond.

Funkytown

Known as Fort Worth’s largest Mardi Gras party, Krewe of Kowtown blends Louisiana-style festivities with Texas blues music and has been a staple for over three decades. For its 33rd Annual Mardi Gras Party, the krewe is returning to its former home, Billy Bob’s Texas (2520 Rodeo Plz, Fort Worth, 817-624-7117), at 7pm. In addition to performances by founder James Hinkle, live music on the Honky Tonk Stage will feature the Blues Champs, Claire Hinkle Band, Latin Express Horns, and Zak Webb. Must be 18+. Doors open at 6pm. Tickets are $20 at BillyBobsTexas.com.

Tulane’s (2708 Weisenberger St, Fort Worth, 817-615-9980) is hosting its Sixth Annual Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Party from 3pm to close. There will be drink specials all night, plus tarot readings 6pm-9pm and live music by the Fallout Boys 8pm-10pm. This event is free to attend.

TX Whiskey Ranch (2601 Whiskey Ranch Rd, Fort Worth, 817-840-9140) is celebrating on Fri, Feb 20. From 6pm to 9pm, the distillery will have three food trucks on-site (A Taste of Louisiana, Funky Town Donuts, Kelly’s Onion Burgers), Mardi Gras-themed drinks, and live jazz by the Andrew Skates Trio. Tickets are $12 at TXWhiskey.com and include your first cocktail. Must be 21+ to attend.

Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall (122 E Exchange Av, Ste 200, 817-900-9300) is also keeping the party going with a Mardi Gras event later in that week. On Sun, Feb 22, at 7pm, the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and the Zydeco Cha Chas will perform as part of the Stockyards venue’s Mardi Gras Mambo. These two renowned acts founded in the late 1970s often tour together to serve up high-energy New Orleans-style funk, brass jazz, and Creole zydeco and are considered key representatives of Louisiana’s cultural heritage, combining traditional roots with modern, funk-infused sounds. Tickets start at $20 at Tannahills.com.

Denton

Chef Suzanne Johnson of the popular bistro the Chestnut Tree (107 W Hickory St, Denton, 940-591-9475) is curating a Creole-inspired beer-pairing dinner at Denton County Brewing Co. (200 E McKinney St, Denton, 940-435-0710) on Mardi Gras at 6:30pm. In the Barrel Room, there will be a seated multi-course tasting menu with fried green tomatoes, crab beignets, boudin-and-rice sausage, gumbo, shrimp gateau, king cake, and more, thoughtfully paired with DCBC beers and guided pairing notes throughout the evening. Organizers say to “expect bold Louisiana flavors, festive vibes, and great company” and encourage festive attire. Tickets are $95 per person at DentonCBC.ticketspice.com/mardi-gras-dinner.

NRH

Sparks Sports Bar (5209 Rufe Snow Dr, North Richland Hills, 817-576-4122) is hosting the Best Mardi Gras Party in Texas, with drink specials 11am-2am and live music by the Squeezebox Bandits 6pm-9pm. The bar’s on-site Cocodrie’s Bayou Kitchen (817-393-3155) is boiling crawfish, serving king cake from 11am to 9pm, and grilling a whole alligator over an open flame starting at noon.

THE OC

Oak Cliff is kicking off Mardi Gras earlier than almost anyone with its annual parade on Sun, Feb 15. Starting at 1pm, the route runs along Davis Street from Nova (1417 W Davis St, Dallas, 214-484-7123) toward Encina (614 W Davis St, Dallas, 945-306-3067). This must-see Oak Cliff tradition will feature floats, music, and colorful costumes. Be sure to arrive early to get a good spot!

On Fri, Feb 13, two days ahead of the parade, Oak Cliff Brewing Co. (1300 S Polk St, Ste 222, Dallas, @OakCliffBrewing) is hosting the Mardi Gras Kickoff Party & Masquerade Ball from 7pm to 10pm. A keys, bass, and horn trio will perform, and there will be authentic king cake flown in from Louisiana to go with the light bites on hand. As always, there will be cold beer on draft, but expect a few new releases as well. Mardi Gras masks are encouraged. There is no cover charge.