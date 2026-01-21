Abstaining from alcohol for the month, a.k.a. Dry January, is more popular than ever, making it easier to explore alcohol-free alternatives right now. If you’re curious, just ask the bartender, “What are your NA options?” The first time might feel awkward, but after that, you won’t need any courage — liquid or otherwise.

Nonalcoholic IPAs from Athletic Brewing Company and Community Brewing are popular options for those giving up booze for Dry January and beyond. These beers are also popular among the fitness crowd due to lower calorie counts and fewer carbs and are readily available at stores like Central Market and at many bars around town. For example, at craft beer drafthouse Southside Cellar (125 S Main St, Fort Worth, 682-703-2184), you’ll find Saint Arnold Root Beer and Turning Point Item 9 Limoncello, a nonalcoholic THC seltzer. As interest in alcohol alternatives grows, THC beverages are quickly gaining popularity.

Hemp-derived THC beverages are catching on at both stores and pubs. You’ll now find brands like 8th Wonder, Cali Sober, and Howdy Low-Dose at retailers such as Total Wine & More and Spec’s, along with local favorites from Martin House.

8th Wonder Lil Bit Seltzer

This cherry-limeade seltzer is a hit for its taste and low dose. With 2mg THC per 8oz can, it’s considered a “sessionable” choice for a mild, steady buzz. Want something stronger? There’s also an 8mg lime seltzer.

Cali Sober

Available in flavors like Berry Ginger Fizz and Ranch Water, this brand aims for a sophisticated “mocktail” experience. Each can contains a 5mg dose of THC.

Howdy Low-Dose THC Seltzer

Howdy offers Texas-inspired flavors like Ranch Water and Paloma, all with a breezy, refreshing feel. Each can contains 2.5mg THC — just enough for a light, easygoing effect.

Power House by Martin House

Made in partnership with Fort Worth’s Power Biopharms, Power House is a 5mg THC seltzer that comes in strawberry or lemon-lime. Since it’s locally crafted, it’s become a favorite in the Fort. Look for it in stores or at the Martin House Brewing Company taproom (220 S Sylvania Av, Ste 209, Fort Worth, 817-222-0177).

One of the latest spots serving THC drinks isn’t a pub at all. Emerald City (937 Woodward St, Fort Worth, 817-238-3025) is a dispensary and smoking lounge with a pub-like vibe and a counterculture edge. Here, you can sample alcohol-free THC-infused drinks for a buzz without booze, featuring a menu of Delta-9 (D9) THC craft cocktails, seltzers, and sodas.

Craft Canna-Cocktails & Mocktails

In the mocktail department, Emerald City offers the Blood Orange Drink, a highly rated customer favorite. The menu also includes CANN Grapefruit Rosemary (2mg THC, 4mg CBD), Cheech & Chong’s Rolling Loud-Fruit Punch (10mg THC), Cycling Frog Margarita Mocktail (10mg THC, 10mg CBD), and Willie’s Remedy Strawberry Watermelon (5mg THC, 2mg CBD).

Canned & Bottled D9 Beverages

Along with Delta-9-infused cola and root beer, Emerald City stocks a variety of social tonics, seltzers, and sparkling waters. They also offer teas and lemonade flavors such as berry, green tea, peach, and raspberry.

Drink Enhancers & Shots

Personalize your beverage with flavored drink enhancer mix-ins and “Surp” berry rosin syrups. At Emerald City, you can also do THC shots. High-potency options include Maui Blast and Pink Lemonade with up to 100mg THC.

While traditional nonalcoholic beers and spirits are expected to remain available, new federal rules will impact THC drinks. A provision in a federal funding bill passed in November 2025 redefines hemp and bans products containing more than 0.4mg of total THC per container. This rule is scheduled to take effect in November 2026, meaning most current THC seltzers would become illegal at that time unless there are federal delays or changes before enforcement.

In Texas, THC-infused drink regulations changed in late 2025 thanks to Gov. Greg Abbott. Executive Order GA-56 is currently in effect, but permanent legislation will be developed in the next legislative session. Because the Texas Legislature meets only in regular session in odd-numbered years, the next chance for lawmakers to consider long-term laws regarding THC drinks will be the 90th Legislative Session, beginning January 2027.

The governor holds exclusive authority to call special sessions and set the agenda, so let him know if this is important to you. As the creator of the executive order, the governor’s office accepts feedback on policy decisions. Call the Opinion Hotline at 512-463-1782 or use the online contact form at Gov.Texas.gov/contact.

Try these THC drinks now while they’re still available — and be sure to let your legislators know what you think.