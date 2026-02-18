With National Margarita Day (Sun, Feb 22) happening during Black History Month, I got to wondering: What are some Black-owned bars where we can get a delicious tequila-based drink? Here are some answers.

Founded by Black entrepreneur and TV host Jonathan Morris, alongside Allen Mederos, Hotel Dryce (3621 Byers Av, Fort Worth, 817-330-9886) is recognized as the first Black-owned boutique hotel in the city in 100 years. Located in the Cultural District, on-site Bar Dryce serves cocktails/mocktails, craft beer, and wine. The signature Dryce Marg ($14) features blanco tequila, lime, and yucca syrup and is rimmed with Tajin. From the Boilermakers menu, try a Dos Pasos ($10), a Modelo with a shot of tequila.

Big Fellas Ice House (1826 Cannon Dr, Ste 100, Mansfield, 469-799-3376) is a small business owned by Shane Farrar. Named after the nickname his daughter gave him, this sports bar and grill has a diverse menu, with birria tacos, carne asada fries, jerk lemon-pepper wings, and more. Happy hour is 3pm-7pm daily with assorted drink specials, including $3.99 wells and $2 off all cocktails. If it’s tequila you seek, visit Big Fellas on Tuesdays for $2.50 tacos and $2 off all tequilas all day.

Known for its “grown and sexy” atmosphere, the upscale Club Ritzy (1201 Oakland Blvd, Fort Worth, 817-888-3360) has dancing, live performances, and a lounge area (and is often compared to Studio 80 downtown). Happy hour is 5pm-8pm Fri, and at 8pm on Fri, Feb 27, Club Ritzy is hosting its Black History Month celebration. Guests are encouraged to wear heritage-inspired attire.

Vault Seafood & Steakhouse (2300 Matlock Rd, Ste 21, Mansfield, 817-512-8100) is an upscale restaurant with a cigar lounge and live entertainment. The menu combines traditional flavors with innovative items and techniques. Popular dishes are the Tomahawk steak (often carved tableside), bison egg rolls, and lobster mac ’n’ cheese. On Sundays, brunch includes endless crab, freshly carved prime rib, and a full dessert bar. Along with a vast wine selection and craft cocktails like the floral- and berry-forward Love Lindsey, named after co-owner Lindsey Heefner, Vault offers eight specialty tequila drinks, including the Honey Horseshoe Margarita ($22), a combination of Herradura reposado, Grand Marnier, lemon juice, and honey syrup, served with a squeeze of orange.

Yo Love & Cole Cigar Lounge (3095 Claremont Dr, Ste 102, Grand Prairie, 469-660-0014) is described as the first Black-woman-owned cigar haven in the area, with a sophisticated, chill environment for socializing. There’s a bar space with setups and such, but the place is BYOB, so you tell me: What kind of margaritas are you bringing to the party?