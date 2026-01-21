Whether they call them “resolutions” or not, people are still looking to make positive changes headed into the new year. Based on recent surveys, the top resolutions for 2026 include exercising more, eating healthier, improving mental health, losing weight, saving money, learning something new, and spending more time with friends and family, with an overall goal of being happy. Unless you’ve resolved to start a podcast, “all talk” is not what’s needed here. Coming up with some actionable steps will ensure actual progress.

While we don’t have all the answers, we do have some ideas. This year’s Alive & Kicking special issue includes articles about how planned “designed indulgences” reduce burnout, curb impulsivity, and help goals stick (pg. 4), plus there’s a story about how one Arlington restaurant has your back when it comes to gluten sensitivity (pg. 13) and how “Dry January” is fueling interest in NA beers and THC drinks (pg. 21), all that along with some local music news (pg. 19).

And based on the epic cover design by our artistic director, Ryan Burger, we are also obviously tackling soccer. With the FIFA World Cup headed our way, why wouldn’t we? Along with a piece about how the USMNT has an outside chance of claiming the title (pg. 6), hear about kids learning football versus futbol (pg. 22).

Welcome to Alive & Kicking 2026! — Fort Worth Weekly