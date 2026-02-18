Welcome to our annual Black History Month issue. Now, don’t even. For the 10th time, Chad, there’s no “White History Month” (or editions of periodicals) because whites have never been oppressed simply for the color of their skin. Since Blacks have, most markedly in a country whose white founders nearly eradicated the “red” indigenous population upon arrival, Blacks get a month to celebrate their distinct culture and heritage, and we’re right there with them, not only as members and allies but as Americans.

Living in a country built and peopled by different races requires paying respect to them through laws, both legal and moral, that engender equality and reinforce the sanctity of a constitutionally enshrined triumvirate: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Our country is no longer mostly hospitable to minorities, especially Blacks. Donald Trump’s War on Black America started with forcing corporations, universities, media outlets, white-hat law firms, and other institutions to dismantle their DEI initiatives or risk losing federal funding and has continued with whitewashing Black history in texts and museum exhibits and rolling back any economic progress that Black entrepreneurs and small-business owners had made in the preceding decades. The current occupant of the White House also normally trots out antediluvian white grievances to sow more division among us (narrator: “Confederate soldiers are still hate-filled losers and should not have even a toilet named after them”), and — you can bank on this — this president will send federal troops to polling locations in predominantly Democratic-leaning Black cities throughout midterm voting. All he wants is fewer ballots cast, because his side is going to lose handily, and more fighting in the streets, anything to suspend the election and also to keep his name and that of history’s most notorious pedophile from fusing together even further. You know whose name isn’t in the Epstein files? Barack Obama’s. You also know whose name isn’t in the Epstein files 38,000 times? No one not named Donald Trump. And you have to laugh at how a “Democratic hoax” has now “exonerated” him. Make it make sense, Donny.

I’m not bragging on myself, but as a straight, white male who, perhaps sadly, couldn’t be more stereotypically straight, white, and male (beer, babes, balls, and barbells *sigh*), I can’t understand how seeing other races (or genders) flourish is somehow offensive or demeaning. Or threatening. (Put some weight on that bar and drink some milk if you’re that worried. That way, you may feel a little less small-souled.) As long as you aren’t hurting anyone, flourish away! Like a lot of the folks in this issue.

With cover model Dr. Opal Lee as their guiding light, they’re flourishing not despite their Blackness but because of it. The owners of soul-food institution Drew’s Place have taken a sweet grant they won and transformed it into gussying up their Como digs (pg. 7), while DJ Asa Ace is using music to heal psychic wounds (pg. 24). This issue also includes a rundown of some stellar soul-food gems (pg. 17), a list of some fun Black-owned local hot spots to visit on National Margarita Day (Sun, Feb 22) (pg. 21), a review of the spectacular Cowboy Noire exhibit at 400h Gallery in Sundance Square (pg. 11), a narrative of must-see films from Black auteurs dating back to the medium’s nascence (pg. 23), and more. So, step inside. This power isn’t going to fight itself.

In solidarity,

Anthony Mariani, Editor