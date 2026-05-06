With about 700,000 Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders now, North Texas is home to the fastest-growing AAPI population in the United States. Many are coming here because the established communities are welcoming. It’s also because of the growing number of tech jobs in the region. Whatever the reason, we’re glad for the increased diversity.

The largest contingent is Indian (38%), followed by Vietnamese (16%) and Chinese (11%), along with a big Nepalese population. Between 2022 and 2023, DFW added more than 44,000 AAPI residents, marking the country’s highest numerical growth.

Tarrant County, Arlington in particular, is one of the top counties in Texas for the AAPI community, and it’s about time we celebrate our AAPI friends and family with a special issue. Between these pages, you will find a wealth of AAPI-focused goodness. On pg. 6, we explore some of the recent changes to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden with a particular focus on the Japanese Garden, while on pg. 22, we profile one of the Dallas Stars’ and the NHL’s best players, Filipino American Jason Robertson; on pg. 14, we get psyched for the new H Mart coming to Haltom City; and on pg. 9, we take a closer look at all the amazing Asian art at the Kimbell Art Museum. All this and so much more. O-tanoshimi kudasai! — Anthony Mariani, Editor