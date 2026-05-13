Fort Worth troubadour Hank Hankshaw, a.k.a. Jeff Burkett, died from complications of pneumonia and a stroke late Saturday night. He was 68 years old.

The well-known Burkett was beloved for his easygoing demeanor and soft-spokenness. His wife Jill passed away a few years ago, and he leaves behind a daughter, Lena; his girlfriend Ann Curto; older brother Joe; younger brother Sam; sister Becky, who passed away near the time of his wife’s death; and stepson Harrison, whom Burkett loved dearly.

Raised by father Frank Burkett and mother Sue Burkett, Burkett came from a musical family and was a graduate of Arlington Hights High School. He regularly performed at J&J’s Blues Bar and long-gone venues like the Chateau Club, and he was also a familiar face at spots like the White Elephant in the Stockyards. An old friend, Fort Worth bluesman James Hinkle, described Burkett as a “human jukebox.”

Burkett’s Facebook page was flooded with love after news of his death. Funeral preparations are underway. — Juan R. Govea

Help for Ray Reed

Perhaps Fort Worth’s last living old-school bluesman, Ray Reed is battling some health issues and is need of help. Local rabblerouser and all-around music guy (playing it and covering it) Ken Shimamoto recently posted, “The last real bluesman in FW is ailing. I was fortunate to stand onstage next to Ray Reed for a few months as fill-in second guitarist with his sister Lady Pearl Johnson’s BTA (Better Than Average) Band ca. 2002. I will always carry the memory of hearing Ray sing Lightnin’ Hopkins’ ‘Mr. Charlie.’ Sending hope and healing his way.”

Will update with details as they become available, but Reed is at the local VA hospital now. — Anthony Mariani