You might not think about how much work your air conditioner is putting in, from one scorching hot Texas summer to the next— that is, until your system unexpectedly breaks down, leaving you sweltering inside your own home.

But how unexpected are AC breakdowns, really? Actually, there are usually warning signs that point to issues early on, and learning to identify them can help you avoid the hassle and expense of the issues we’re sharing below.

Your Energy Bills Can Add Up Quick

When your air conditioning system isn’t running as efficiently as it should, it’ll use a lot more electricity to keep your home cool. Let’s say the system has dirty filters, worn-out components, or low refrigerant levels. All these factors will force it to work through longer and longer cycles.

You might not notice a sudden spike all at once, but your energy bill will start to creep up over the summer months. Air conditioners use about 12% of the electricity in U.S. households , but that figure varies by location. And when we live in a region where our air conditioning runs almost nonstop during peak heat, even a tiny drop in efficiency will send our energy bills through the roof.

Small Issues Can Quickly Become Expensive Repairs

Lots of major AC repairs start off as minor issues that you’ll probably just shrug off at first. A clogged drain line or dirty coils might not seem like a big deal at the time. But if you put off repairs, these problems can place extra stress on the larger components in your system, potentially shortening your AC’s lifespan and leading to a full system breakdown.

Then, the next thing you know, you’re looking at compressor failure or motor damage: two of the most expensive repairs in your AC system. The best way to catch these problems early is to invest in regular maintenance from a professional Lewisville HVAC company like Koala-T Heating & Repair.

Air Quality Takes a Hit

When your AC system gets neglected, it can start circulating all sorts of nasty stuff around your home, from dust and debris to allergens and even external pollutants from Texas’ atmosphere . And when the filters and coils are dirty, the system will have to work even harder and still won’t get the job done to the same standard.

If anyone in your household has allergies or respiratory problems, poor air quality just makes them worse, and that’s exactly what you don’t need during the peak summer months.

Maintenance is a Whole Lot Cheaper than Waiting for Disaster to Strike

Committing to regular maintenance for your AC system is a lot cheaper than having to fix everything after the entire unit calls it a day. The idea is to stay one step ahead of common problems, so your AC system remains reliable when you need it most.

A well-maintained AC shouldn’t leave you scrambling to arrange for expensive emergency repairs, and you’ll keep your energy bills low and your air quality high as two added bonuses.