With rising food costs, you might as well skip the greasy drive-thru and opt for something better and local. While this is true of most types of cuisine, you might still find fine dining a bit out of reach in this economy. Why not help yourself and support a local nonprofit at the same time? With that in mind, here are some of the luxury retso options in Fort Worth during the next DFW Restaurant Week which you’d be smart to take advantage of in August.

Bob’s Steak & Chophouse (1300 Houston St, Fort Worth, 817-350-4100) is offering a Signature Experience for $99 per person. This includes your choice of Caesar Salad (Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons), wedge salad (blue cheese dressing, crumbled blue cheese, tomato, and bacon), or the Chophouse Salad (greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, bacon, and hearts of palm). Your entrée will be a 9-oz filet, pork chop, or salmon, each served with Bob’s signature carrots and smashed potatoes. For dessert, there’s carrot cake, chocolate cake, and Key Lime pie. As for cocktails, the Barrel Aged Old Fashioned, Strawberry Bobbie, or glass of Austin Hope Cabernet goes for $18 each.

Bonnell’s Fine Texas Cuisine (4259 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, 817-738-5489) will serve a three-course dinner for $59 per person. For the first course, choose either the house salad (mixed greens with baby heirloom tomatoes, jalapeno-garlic vinaigrette, and queso fresco) or roasted tomato-and-jalapeno soup. For the main course, there’s grilled salmon (with confetti rice, green beans, and lemon butter) or a 5-oz filet (with shoestring fries, green beans, and whiskey cream). Then for dessert, choose a slice of buttermilk pie or Texas sheet cake with pecans. If you’d like a signature drink with each course, upgrade to the Signature Experience for $99 per person.

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse (812 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-877-3999) has so many options on the $59 three-course dinner that I’m skipping the descriptions on this one. For starters, you can choose from lobster bisque, a Caesar Salad, a blue cheese wedge salad, Wagyu meatballs, a jumbo lump crabcake, or shrimp cocktail. Then for the entree, there is the pan-roasted Arla salmon, a double-bone Kurobuta pork chop, a roasted half chicken, braised Angus short rib, or jumbo crabcakes. Sides aren’t included, but add-ons for $15-27 include lobster mac ’n’ cheese, chateau mashed potatoes, or roasted broccolini. There are also entree enhancements available for $10-20, including jumbo shrimp, special butters, Gorgonzola fondue, and Oscar-style additions. Dessert options are a chocolate mousse, butter cake, or strawberry hibiscus cheesecake. For details on the expansive Signature Experience options, check it out online. We don’t have the space here.

Don Artemio Mexican Heritage (3268 W 7th St, Fort Worth, 817-470-1439) is keeping it simple. Your three-course meal for $59 starts with Quesadilla de Flor de Calabaza (a fried, handmade blue heirloom corn quesadilla with an ancho-pasilla-herbed black bean purée, lettuce, and cream). For the entrée, choose between the Salmon in Pipián (fresh sautéed Norwegian salmon with a house-made green pipián mole, refried beans, and fresh salad) or Chile Hojaldrado (a cream cheese pecan-stuffed poblano chile wrapped in puff pastry over house-made tomato sauce). Dessert time brings a mini Escondido de Chocolate (hidden chocolate cake, berry couli, covered with whipped cream and cocoa powder). On the Signature Experience for $99, you’ll enjoy four courses instead of three and different than above. Details online.

Quince Riverside (1701 River Run, Ste 181, Fort Worth, 682-385-9073) will serve weekend brunch ($29), a two-course lunch ($29), and a Signature Experience for dinner at $99 per person. The $59 dinner plan includes three courses. Start with your choice of lamb barbacoa dumplings, rock shrimp tempura, or a chopped Caesar Salad. Entrée options include a pepper-crusted half chicken, aji pepper risotto, or an 8-oz roasted salmon, and while sides weren’t listed, I’m certain you’ll get some. For dessert, it’s flourless chocolate cake or baklava cheesecake.

Wicked Butcher (512 Main St, Fort Worth, 817-601-4621) will not provide a signature upgrade, but add-ons are available, and the $59 plan is already loaded with great choices. First-course options include creamy cauliflower soup, fried calamari, a white truffle Caesar Salad, braised tenderloin hummus, and tuna crudo. Second-course choices are ginger-miso Chilean sea bass (with basmati rice, cashew, curry nage), a Berkshire porkchop (with five-onion mélange, apple compote), seared salmon (with herbed fregola, romesco, sautéed spinach), a 6-oz filet mignon (with cacio e pepe ravioli), or a 12-oz ribeye (with asparagus, marbled potatoes). As for dessert, it’s banana pudding (banane du Brésil custard, vanilla wafers, toasted coconut), a chocolate tart (dark chocolate, hazelnut crust, peanut butter mousse), or mango lavender crème brûlée (with fresh lavender, figs, and golden raisins, diced mango).

Forty-three of Tarrant County’s finest dining destinations are gearing up for a major milestone this summer: the historic 30th anniversary edition of DFW Restaurant Week. When folks dine out at participating local restaurants, 20% of their meal will benefit Lena Pope, the 96-year-old Fort Worth nonprofit dedicated to strengthening children and families through counseling, education, and behavior intervention programs.

The month-long culinary celebration officially kicks off the week of Mon, Aug 10, and runs through Labor Day (Mon, Sep 7), following a special Preview Weekend scheduled for Thu-Sun, Aug 6-9. For the full dish on DFW Restaurant Week, visit DFWRestaurantWeek.com and follow them on socials.