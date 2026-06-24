Aaaaand we’re back to the Beautiful Game — or a movie screening about it, at least.

The Irving Archives and Museum (801 W Irving Blvd, Irving, 972-721-3700) invites you to step into the stories behind sports history via two current exhibits: The Perfect Shot: Walter Iooss Jr. and the Art of Sports Photography and Tom Landry: A Life in Football.

In celebration of these exhibits and the summer of soccer we are all experiencing, the museum is hosting a free screening of the documentary Pelé: Birth of a Legend on Sat, Jun 27, at 1pm.

Before the film, explore the exhibitions and discover the athletes, coaches, and moments that have shaped the world of sports. Then, follow Pelé’s remarkable journey from humble beginnings in Brazil to becoming one of the most celebrated athletes of all time and his story of perseverance, passion, and determination.

The event is hosted by the museum in collaboration with Civic Season, a national initiative observed between Juneteenth and the Fourth of July that connects community members with history and democracy.

Admission is free to this all-ages event, and guests can enjoy complimentary pizza while supplies last.