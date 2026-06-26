Texas personal injury practice has changed substantially over the past two decades. The 2003 medical malpractice reforms, the 2011 Texas Supreme Court decisions on damage caps and pre-suit notice requirements, and the steady evolution of insurance industry practices have all reshaped how serious cases are tried, settled, and resolved. At the same time, the Texas economy’s growth and the increasing prevalence of commercial truck traffic on Texas highways have driven up the volume of significant personal injury claims. For practitioners and accident victims across Houston, Fort Worth, Dallas, and the broader state, understanding how Texas personal injury law actually works in 2026 is the foundation of any meaningful response.

Texas Proportionate Responsibility

Texas operates under a modified comparative fault system codified at Chapter 33 of the Civil Practice and Remedies Code, often called the “proportionate responsibility” statute. Under the rule, an injured plaintiff can recover damages only if their share of fault is 50 percent or less. A plaintiff found 51 percent or more at fault recovers nothing. When fault is 50 percent or less, recovery is reduced in proportion to the plaintiff’s share.

The rule applies to most personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability, and product liability. The jury is asked to assign percentages of responsibility to all parties involved in the incident, including the plaintiff, the defendants, and sometimes “responsible third parties” who have been designated under the statute but are not formal defendants.

In practice, the rule transforms many Texas cases into battles over fault percentages. Defense attorneys often work to designate additional responsible third parties, sometimes including parties who cannot be sued directly, in an effort to dilute the percentage assigned to the actual defendant. Plaintiff counsel push back against these designations and work to keep the focus on the parties whose fault actually caused the harm.

Damage Caps and the Texas Framework

Unlike some states, Texas does not have general caps on damages in most personal injury cases. The major exception is medical malpractice, where the 2003 reforms imposed caps on non-economic damages: 250,000 dollars against any one physician or healthcare provider, 250,000 dollars against any one healthcare institution, and 500,000 dollars against multiple institutions, with an overall non-economic damage cap of 750,000 dollars per defendant. The caps have remained in place for more than 20 years.

For non-medical personal injury cases, the absence of statutory caps allows juries to award meaningful non-economic damages in serious cases. Recent Texas verdicts in trucking, premises liability, and other case types have produced significant awards.

Information about the Texas court system is available through the Texas Office of Court Administration .

Patterns in Major Texas Metropolitan Cases

Several recurring patterns shape personal injury litigation across the major Texas metropolitan areas.

Houston commercial vehicle cases. Houston’s role as the country’s energy and petrochemical capital produces a steady volume of trucking and industrial vehicle cases. The combination of large commercial defendants, substantial insurance coverage, and the volume of cases has built a sophisticated plaintiff’s bar with deep experience in these matters.

Fort Worth and Tarrant County cases. The Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex generates one of the highest commercial vehicle case volumes in the country. Tarrant County juries have a reputation for thoughtful deliberation and willingness to return significant verdicts when the facts support it.

Dallas urban cases. Dallas County produces a high volume of urban personal injury cases, including premises liability, motor vehicle accidents in dense traffic environments, and cases involving commercial defendants ranging from major retailers to large hospital systems.

Rural Texas cases. The state’s vast rural areas produce their own distinctive case patterns, including agricultural injury cases, oilfield service cases, and crashes on rural highways where the practical realities of investigation and evidence development differ from urban settings.

Coverage from outlets including the Texas Tribune has documented broader patterns in Texas civil litigation, including the ongoing policy debates over tort reform, damage caps, and access to the civil justice system.

Insurance Practice in Texas

For practical purposes, insurance carrier behavior shapes how most Texas personal injury cases develop. Several patterns recur.

Quick settlement offers. Carriers often reach out within days of an accident with offers that arrive before injuries are fully understood. Accepting an early offer means signing a release that bars future recovery.

Surveillance and social media monitoring. Texas carriers routinely hire investigators and monitor claimants’ online presence. Photos or videos that contradict claimed injuries can affect cases significantly.

Independent medical examinations. Carriers can require injured plaintiffs to attend examinations with carrier-selected physicians. The resulting reports often understate the severity of injuries.

Litigation-readiness as posture. Major Texas commercial defendants and their insurers often take cases to trial rather than settle. Plaintiff counsel preparing for trial from the start of a case generally fare better than those who assume a case will settle.

For an experienced perspective on these matters, Attorney Brian White and his team handle car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, slip-and-fall, and catastrophic injury cases across Houston and the broader Texas region.

What Texas Accident Victims Should Do

Several practical steps make a meaningful difference in Texas personal injury cases.

Get prompt medical evaluation. Delayed treatment is one of the most common arguments used to suggest that injuries are not as serious as claimed.

Document everything at the scene. Photographs of vehicles, road conditions, signage, and witnesses are critical. Texas’s modified comparative fault rule rewards clear factual records.

Be cautious with insurance carriers. Recorded statements made before injuries are understood are routinely used to shift fault or reduce damages later.

Engage counsel quickly. Texas’s two-year statute of limitations for most personal injury claims is firm, and case development benefits from early action.

For Texas accident victims navigating the state’s personal injury system, the legal framework provides meaningful tools when used properly. The system is not as friendly to plaintiffs as it was 25 years ago, but it remains workable for prepared parties with experienced counsel.