With four large, different viewing screens in Sundance Square, plus food trucks, vendors, and more, there was a lot of action downtown during the last Texas match of the World Cup. The Spain/France affair was really no different than the other 101 matches that had been streamed in Sundance Square for free over the course of the tournament.

“I’m grateful for Sundance Square providing a space for fans to come together and watch the games,” said Fort Worth resident Alex Juarez. “I have been here for Mexico games, Colombia games, Spain games, [and] Argentina games, and it has been amazing just to watch people come and enjoy watching their country play. It has probably been one of the best experiences ever.”

With ticket prices for the World Cup unaffordable for many soccer fans, free watch parties such as the one in Sundance Square have been vital for fans wanting to feel like they are still involved in all the action going down in North America this summer.

“I think with the World Cup being in the U.S., it has shaped a lot of Americans to like soccer more,” said Dallas resident Vito Jovanovic, “which is a really good thing because this country is typically more into other sports, and I think soccer is the most global sport, so bringing it to America is just a beautiful thing.”

During the Spain/France semifinal, the area was painted various world colors. Fans cheered as the match unfolded. Attendees passed soccer balls back and forth with one another, played cards, sang songs, and took pictures, and the younger attendees played in the Sundance Square Plaza Jetted Fountain while the match was going on.

Juarez said, “Soccer is very unifying. It has been amazing to see all the people come from different countries and unite over a common idea, which is soccer. I’m sad the World Cup is coming to an end, but, honestly, this has been the best summer of my life, and I know there will be more watch parties here at Sundance Square for the final.”

Sundance Square will screen the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at 2 p.m. Food trucks and vendors will be on-site, along with plenty of seating.