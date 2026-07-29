Beagles have always been one of America’s most beloved dog breeds. What’s not to love about their floppy ears and big eyes? They are deeply engrained in our pop culture. Even famous fictional icons like Snoopy and Courage the Cowardly Dog are beagles. Unfortunately, this dog breed is exploited in laboratories across the world.

This was the cruel reality of the Aledo 10, a group of female beagles recently rescued from Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin. Now, thanks to the local heroes at Saving Hope Animal Rescue, these pups finally have a second chance at life.

In one of the largest organized rescue efforts in U.S. history, a campaign led by groups like the Beagle Freedom Project freed more than 1,500 beagles this past May from Ridglan Farms in Blue Mounds, Wisconsin. For decades, Ridglan Farms was one of the largest commercial breeding facilities for beagles in the country, with thousands of dogs sold to pharmaceutical companies and university labs for biomedical research and experimentation. The breed is selected for animal testing because they are docile and trusting. Unfortunately, the characteristics that make beagles excellent family pets are what cause them to be exploited. Beagles are very energetic and social creatures, but many still live in isolated confinement and cramped metal cages in laboratory settings. Facing severe deprivation, these dogs spend their entire lives never touching grass or feeling sunlight on their skin. The ongoing experiments also leave many with lasting physical and psychological trauma.

Following the rescue of the remaining beagles, Ridglan Farms is shutting down its facility in August. Due to a settlement agreement, the owners will not face animal cruelty charges. However, 51 activists were criminally charged in previous, unrelated animal rescue efforts.

Out of the 1,500 beagles, 10 were taken in by Saving Hope Rescue Ranch & Sanctuary in Aledo. Saving Hope is a foster-based rescue and nonprofit that since 2017 has found homes for more than 15,000 animals. For Saving Hope, rescuing the Aledo 10 wasn’t an afterthought — the heroes drove more than 1,000 miles to Wisconsin to bring the dogs safely back to their facility in North Texas.

The beagles are all females previously used as lab breeders, including several seniors. The dogs were initially suspected of being pregnant, though later health exams at the ranch confirmed otherwise. After a lifetime spent in cages, the beagles required behavioral and medical evaluations before going to their future homes. Despite their lab backgrounds, Lauren Anton, founder of Saving Hope, said that the dogs were in surprisingly good shape, with only some minor hurdles.

“Vera did experience some medical complications after arriving,” Anton said, “but thanks to prompt veterinary care and medical intervention, she made a full recovery and is now healthy. Overall, we were fortunate that most of the dogs were physically well.”

When the beagles first arrived at Saving Hope, playing in the courtyard together gave them their first taste of freedom. It was the first time that they got to experience what it’s like being dogs. Each beagle was given a name starting with the letter “V” (like Valerie and Vivian). The community’s support was immediate, with many applicants interested in providing foster homes for the rescued dogs. Within days, every one of them was placed into a loving foster home.

Nine of the 10 beagles have officially been adopted, but Veronica is still looking for her forever home.

“They were understandably shy at first, but they were incredibly sweet and friendly from the beginning,” Anton said. “With patience, love, and time in foster homes, they’ve blossomed into affectionate family dogs.”

The dogs are still learning to adapt to their new lives as family pets. Even walking on grass and drinking from a water bowl are entirely new experiences for them. Most importantly, these dogs are learning that the hands reaching out for them now are not there to cause pain but to show love instead.

Going forward, these 10 beagles will live out the rest of their years in comfort, knowing that they are safe, wanted, and finally home.