Seventy-one years is a long time for a pet to be around, especially a dog, but one canine has managed that feat while also appearing in numerous comics, cartoons, and, most recently, big-screen movies. Krypto the superdog, Superman’s pet from DC Comics, has been accompanying the Man of Steel since 1955. Now, with his recent filmic appearances, it’s time we celebrate the superpup as we talk about how great all dogs and pets are.

First appearing in Adventure Comics No. 210 by writer Otto Binder and artists Curt Swan and Sy Barry, Krypto was a dog from Superman’s planet, Krypton, where other animals like dogs, birds, and cats also evolved. Here, he was used as a test for the same type of rocket that would later propel young Kal-El to earth and, after being bounced around by meteors, would land and be adopted by the young Superboy. Though intended as a one-off character, he proved popular enough for another appearance four issues later, thus introducing another longstanding member of the superfamily to Superman’s cast, wearing an adorable little cape and everything. When not palling around with his fellow Kryptonian, Krypto stays on the Kent family farm, posing as their dog “Skip.” Krypto, along with other superpets like Streaky the supercat and Supergirl’s horse Comet, would go on to appear in numerous stories until 1971, when famed DC Comics editor Julius Schwartz streamlined many of the publisher’s titles, including removing “silly” elements like superpowered pets. But only a short time later, writer Elliot S. Maggin reintroduced Krypto in 1974.

And comics alone could not contain the adorable might of the Kryptonian hound. In March 2005, 50 years after his first comic appearance, Cartoon Network began airing Krypto the Superdog, an animated series about his adventures alongside other superhero pets like Ace the bat-hound. And he wouldn’t stop there. Krypto would make his first big-screen appearance voiced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in 2022’s animated DC League of Super-Pets. And he would also appear alongside another famous animated dog in 2023’s direct-to-video Scooby-Doo and Krypto, Too!

But Krypto’s public perception really took an upswing with the release of last year’s Superman movie. Inspired by writer/director James Gunn’s own rescue dog, Ozu, Krypto’s inclusion in the film as a rambunctious, destructive scamp all but stole the movie out from underneath star David Corenswet. Krypto’s appearance in this past summer’s Supergirl, despite a limited role, was one of the movie’s highlights. And with Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow coming out next year, we’re guaranteed more silver-screen Krypto.

What else does the future hold for the last dog of Krypton? This fall, DC will be working with Penguin Random House to make a full-cast audiobook version of Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic series, which heavily inspired this year’s Supergirl movie and prominently features Krypto. Not only that, he also has a new self-titled animated series in the works from Chowder creator C.H. Greenblatt.

The question arises, as comics became more serious in the 1970s and ’80s, and as comic book movies became big business, does a superpowered alien dog have relevance? If reaction to Krypto from 2025’s Superman is any indication, casual moviegoers as well as fans are more than willing to accept the wilder, more imaginative, and some may say sillier aspects of comic books if it means some serious fun is had. Or maybe people just plain like dogs, from Earth or not. Maggin may have put it best when he would explain his reasoning for reintroducing Krypto in the comics by saying, “A man needs a dog. A superman needs a superdog.” To quote a certain famous Marvel writer, “’Nuff said.”