Because we all could use a hero, the inspiration for this year’s Creature Comforts cover is the supercanine companion from the Superman franchise, in particular this summer’s Supergirl movie (“Krypto the Superdog,” pg. 12). When interviewing the folks at Saving Hope rescue for a story in this issue, we found the perfect coverboy and Krypto stunt double: Roger. This happy pup and Veronica, a beagle who survived a research lab (“Aledo 10,” pg. 9), are both looking for someone to take them up, up, and away from the kind caregivers at Saving Hope to a forever home.

Sweet Roger is a medium, mixed-bred almost-3-year-old looking for his forever best friend. This loyal snuggle lover is the best adventure buddy around! He loves going on long walks, runs, and hikes. He listens very well to commands, learns routines quickly, and has all the love to give. He prefers to be by your side as much as possible. Lauren Anton, Saving Hope director, says he’s high-energy and would do best in a family setting — he loves playing with dogs, cats, and kids. Roger is completely house-trained. He also has been neutered and is current with all his vaccines.

“He’s a heeler mix, so he loves to herd you or another dog,” she said. “He loves his people!”

Of course he does because pets represent love in its purist form: no judgment, no attitude, no holding back. Just 100% give, give, give. This kind of bond is just one of many reasons we do this special issue every year around this time. Other reasons? Well, there’s so many, like adding new furry, feathered, or scaly family members (“Creatures of the Night (and Day),” pg. 11), following one local woman making award-winning music while training and trick-riding horses (but not at the same time) (“Cowgirl Culture,” pg. 21), ensuring that our animals and ourselves are vaccinated against rabies (“Creature (Dis-)Comforts,” pg. 5), and so much more, including celebrating animals (real and mythical) that we all love but definitely do not want as pets (“Go-Go Gorillas,” pg. 8; “New African Fish Eagle,” pg. 7; “House of the Drag-On,” pg. 13).

We hope you enjoy our annual special issue and, more importantly, find it useful. — Special Projects Manager Jennifer Bovee and Editor Anthony Mariani