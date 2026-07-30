If you do a tasting tour, attend a special event, or just saddle up to the bar at Acre Distilling Co. (1309 Calhoun St, Fort Worth, 817-632-7722), there’s an added in-person experience to look forward to. Every so often, patrons get to meet distillery dog, Miss Addie. She’s kind of a big deal. Her face graces the bottle of a delicious flavored vodka named just for her.

Miss Addie’s Blackberry Sage Tea Vodka, a name that gives away the spirit’s profile, is one of their best-sellers and is on the bar menu at the distillery in cocktail, flight, and mule form. For those who want to beat the heat and take it easy at home during these #DogDaysOfSummer, bottles are available for purchase onsite, online, and at various Spec’s locations.

This vodka is flavored enough that a splash of club soda is all that’s needed. But what’s the fun in that? Instead, here are some simple drink recipes to try at home.

Blackberry Fizz: Combine 1 oz Miss Addie’s Vodka, 1 oz plain vodka, 1/2 oz lime juice, 1/2 oz simple syrup, and muddled blackberries in a glass, top with club soda, and garnish with a lime. (Recipe by Acre Distilling.)

Blackberry Sage Martini: Muddle 6 fresh blackberries and 6 sage leaves in a shaker. Add 2 oz Miss Addie’s Vodka, 1 oz fresh lemon juice, and 1 oz simple syrup. Fill with ice, shake vigorously, and strain into a chilled martini glass. (Recipe from CocktailWave.com.)

Boozy Blackberry Sage Lemonade: Mix 2 oz Miss Addie’s Vodka with 6 oz fresh, tart lemonade. Stir well over crushed ice and garnish heavily with sliced lemons and a handful of fresh blackberries. (Recipe by HostTheToasy.com.)

Hell’s Half & Half Acre: Mix 1.5 oz Miss Addie’s Vodka and 2 oz cold English breakfast tea in a tall glass, fill with ice, top with 2 oz sparkling lemonade, and garnish with a lemon wheel and sage sprig. (Recipe by Acre Distilling.)

Miss Addie’s Moscow Mule: Pour 2 oz Miss Addie’s Vodka and 1/2 oz fresh lime juice into a copper mug filled with crushed ice. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lime wheel. (Recipe by Acre Distilling.)

About Acre Distilling Co: This solar-powered spirit sanctuary is in the heart of Fort Worth, where bold Texas-made flavors, local collabs, and rich history come together to welcome every guest with good vibes, great stories, and a dang good drink! For more promotional info, go to AcreDistilling.com or follow them on Facebook.com/AcreDistilling.