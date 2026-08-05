Twice a year, area restaurants band together to not only give diners a chance to try gourmet meals at a discount but also to help a local nonprofit. For every meal purchased at a participating restaurant during the fall DFW Restaurant Week, which is now actually a full month, 20% will be donated to Lena Pope, a Fort Worth nonprofit that provides prevention and early-intervention services to support child development and improve the behavioral and mental health of children and families.

If you are currently in the middle of raising some well-mannered, compassionate children who care about other people and the world around them, the kind who can sit through a meal and not throw a tantrum, perhaps this is a teaching moment about helping other children in need and about showing off those newly acquired table manners. While you may want to get a babysitter and do #DateNight during Restaurant Week, here are some of the family-friendly places on the list for when you want to circle back and bring the whole fam. Hey, those kids gotta eat too.

City Works Eatery & Pour House (5288 Monahans Av, Fort Worth, 682-207-1500) offers a well-rounded kids’ menu with staples like burgers, chicken tenders, mac ’n’ cheese, and pizza, all safe bets for young eaters.

Del Frisco’s Grille (1200 E Southlake Blvd, Southlake, 817-527-4800) features a kids’ menu with elevated versions of classics like cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, and fries in a slightly polished setting.

Dumpling Queen (1050 Flower Mound Rd, Flower Mound, 972-355-2323) doesn’t have a traditional kids’ menu, but there are shareable options like dumplings, noodles, and fried rice that are easy for kids to enjoy.

Mac’s on Main (909 S Main St, Grapevine, 817-251-6227) offers a classic steakhouse-style kids’ menu with items like chicken tenders, steak bites, and simple sides that feel a bit more elevated.

Moxies (1472 Main St, Southlake, 682-688-5000) features a familiar kids’ menu with favorites like burgers, chicken dishes, and pasta.

Rise Soufflé (2001 W Southlake Blvd, Southlake, 817-251-4743) serves simple kid-friendly choices like cheese soufflés and light, approachable dishes that tend to appeal to younger diners.

The Sicilian Butcher (3200 Tracewood Way, Fort Worth, 817-912-1096) is especially kid-friendly with meatballs, pasta dishes, and customizable plates which naturally double as a de facto kids’ menu.

Tinie’s Mexican Cuisine (113 S Main St, Fort Worth, 817-882-9840) doesn’t have a traditional kids’ menu but does dish out options like tacos, quesadillas, and sides that are easy to adapt for younger diners.

Forty-three of Tarrant County’s finest dining destinations are gearing up for a major milestone this summer: the historic 30th anniversary edition of DFW Restaurant Week. The month-long culinary celebration officially kicks off next week (Mon, Aug 10), and runs thru Labor Day (Mon, Sep 7).

Lunch menus start at $29, dinner menus at $49 or $59, and every meal helps support Lena Pope’s mission to help kids and families. For the full scoop on what these businesses are offering during DFW Restaurant Week, visit DFWRestaurantWeek.com and follow them on socials.