Sports Rush: Playing For The Crowd

Burton Gilliam has contributed his acting talents to lots of films and TV series, including memorable roles in the likes of Blazing Saddles, Fletch, and Honeymoon in Vegas. The former Golden Gloves boxer also has a great passion, however, for a sport we probably wouldn’t associate with a lot of his rough-around-the-edges on-screen characters. In this video interview, we discuss the sport he enjoys and how he pursues it in a way that benefits charitable causes.