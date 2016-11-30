Wednesday 30 – The new DinoLabs exhibit at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History is still new, having opened a scant two weeks ago. You can see fragile photo images that have now been digitized, as well as allosaurus and camptosaurus skeletons that haven’t been seen in years, and the Texas native paluxysaurus out front. The exhibit runs thru Dec 17 at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Admission is $13-15. Call 817-255-9300.

Thursday 01 – The DFW Auto Show takes up residence at the Fort Worth Convention Center this weekend, so you can get a sneak peek at everything from next year’s Porsches and Jaguars to Smart cars and the new Chevy Bolt. This year’s classic car exhibit also includes the vehicle that Burt Reynolds drove in Smokey and the Bandit. The show runs today thru Sun at 1111 Houston St, FW. Tickets are $5-11. Call 214-637-0531.

Friday 02 – It has been 30 years since John Adams composed A Short Ride in a Fast Machine, and the brash, accessible orchestral fanfare has helped cement the composer’s reputation as a minimalist for people who think they don’t like minimalist music. TCU Symphony Orchestra plays this piece tonight, along with Richard Strauss’ Don Juan and Saint-Saëns’ “Organ” Symphony. The concert is at 7pm at Ed Landreth Auditorium, 2800 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7602.

Saturday 03 – Of the zillions of theatrical versions of A Christmas Carol debuting this week, the most promising one looks to be Mrs. Bob Cratchit’s Wild Christmas Binge, a parody brought to us by Onstage in Bedford. Christopher Durang’s comedy finds Mrs. C tired of looking after her 20-plus kids and whiny Tiny Tim before she starts hearing Scrooge’s conversations with the ghosts. The show runs today thru Dec 18 at Trinity Arts Theatre, 2819 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford. Tickets are $15-20. Call 817-354-6444.

Sunday 04 – The “female Viagra” is a concept that the pharmaceutical industry has been chasing after ever since the blue pill came out for men, but what would happen if such a drug for women ever came to fruition? That’s the concept of The Pleasure Trials, a play by Sarah Saltwick that imagines two scientists taking a female libido drug to trial and encountering the pressures attendant on that. The show runs today thru Mon at Amphibian Stage Productions, 120 S Main St, FW. Tickets are $20. Call 817-923-3012.

Monday 05 – Technically, Spirited Away didn’t play in America until 2003, but since it was first released in Japan in 2001, Fathom Events is calling this the 15th anniversary and screening Hayao Miyazaki’s strange and wondrous children’s fable. The movie is screening the American version on Sunday, but tonight’s showing has the superior original Japanese-language track. The movie screens Sun-Mon at various movie theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 06 – The Harkins Theatre in Southlake is playing Elf tonight, but you might be better off going to Artisan Center Theater’s production of Elf the Musical, Jr., a stage musical based on the 2003 movie that has pleased theatergoing audiences since its debut. The show runs thru Dec 23 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $11-18. Call 817-284-1200.