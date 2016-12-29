I haven’t finalized my New Year’s Eve plans, but it’s safe to say it’ll include craft beer. That being said, and this being a craft beer column, here are several bar, pub, and restaurant picks that’ll have your favorite brews on tap when the Times Square Ball drops.

As tantalizing (and possibly titillating) as Shipping and Receiving’s auditory and visual sojourn Future sounds, I know I won’t leave disappointed because the Near Southside bar is always stocked with the choicest craft beer suds on draught and in cans. Trivia moment: Did you know S&R’s dark and lovely wooden bar was salvaged from the Statler Hilton in Dallas?

Newcomer Bootlegger44 has made a splash since repurposing itself as a posh wine/craft beer bar. The 44 refers to the number of beer and wine offerings. Need I say more? The bar is also one of the few that sells retail beer to go. I can’t leave the Near Southside without plugging The Bearded Lady. Yes, its culinary fame has skyrocketed in recent months thanks to a certain monthly magazine award, but the Lady is still a pioneering microbrew destination that uncompromisingly fights macrobeer trends while regularly hosting theme nights. On December 31, The Bearded Lady is hosting A Very Barrel-Aged NYE.

World of Beer lives up to its name with more than 500 beer offerings. You won’t be left bereft of food options. Chimichurri Meatballs (Latin-inspired beef and pork meatballs) and fried pickles top my favorite answers to the beer munchies. Heavy hitter Flying Saucer was pushing craft suds long before the current craze. The downtown gastropub pulls from far and near to offer a beer menu that arguably can’t be matched. Nearby Bird Cafe is best known as a chef-driven, European-centric restaurant. To me, it’s a great restaurant and bar with a thoughtful beer menu and enlightened wait staff.

It’s a safe bet that Buffalo Brothers will be packed with throngs of loyal fans this Saturday. Countless craft beer converts had their first Rahr & Sons Winter Warmer or (insert non-Budweiser brand here) at this TCU area-based restaurant and bar.

HopFusion Ale Works plans to be open until 1am, and there’s no cover. Martin House Brewing opens its doors at 6:30pm this Saturday. The Riverside area brewery will be serving four special beers, including variants of the Cellerman’s Reserve, Reverie, Sugar and Spice, and Hell on Earth (whiskey barrel-aged Hell Below). Tickets are $15 and include eight half pours. Luck at Trinity Groves will be selling street tacos.

OK, there are few trendy restaurants and bars that don’t offer a respectable selection of craft beers these days. That fact is just one more reason to celebrate the New Year. Cheers.