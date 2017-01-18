The Tweeter in Chief keeps getting his way.

Two companies with local ties recently caught the unwanted attention of the reality TV star (who also happens to be the most politically powerful person on Earth). General Motors has come out looking good. Strong. Durable. Dependable. The other company? Not so much, which is kind of funny considering this little shop makes high-powered weapons of mass destruction. Allegedly.

About a month ago is when The Donald first aimed his flipping thumbs at Lockheed Martin, saying the cost of the Fort Worth manufacturer’s F-35 program was “out of control.” He went on to say, we mean “tweet,” that he asked competitor Boeing to “price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!” Never mind that Boeing’s fighter does not have stealth capabilities and has been flying since the 2000s. Never mind that the F-35 Lightning II is the most advanced piece of weaponry ever conceived. (And never mind that it hasn’t seen a mission yet and is about $200 billion over-budget.) Donald was simply pulling one of his real estate moves, a tactic that wily adolescent boys have been practicing in different situations for generations: “If you don’t let me know now that you’ll go to the prom with me, I’m gonna ask your arch nemesis, Debbie Swansonsteemer.”

What did Lockheed do? CEO Marilyn Hewson flew to Trump Tower last week and promptly kissed Donald’s ring.

“We had the opportunity to talk to him about the F-35 program,” Hewson gushed afterward to the press corps that had gathered in the tony hotel lobby, probably smoking a cigarette, “and I certainly share his views that we need to get the best capability to our men and women in uniform, and we have to get it at the lowest possible price.”

Hewson also said that Lockheed would be adding about 1,800 workers in Fort Worth.

No one here is anti-jobs or pro-inflation. The problem is that – despite the fact that 3 million more people voted for the other person – we have a president who appears to have a phobia of complexity, a “leader” who has absolutely zero compunction reducing otherwise thorny issues to 140 characters or fewer. Almost as offensive, this guy lofts his barbs not in face-to-face meetings or even telephone calls but from the cozy embrace of his billion-dollar penthouse suite. As long as his prey keep acquiescing to his Twitterhetoric, Donald Trump is going to keep tweeting, and the more he keeps tweeting, the less inclined he’s going to be to stop and think.

Crazy, but stopping and thinking probably comes in pretty handy when you’ve got an entire nuclear arsenal at your disposal.

Good thing the good folks at General Motors have apparently seen an episode or two of The Apprentice. They’re not going to let Don the con’s smooth moves fool them. In response to Donald’s tweeting that he would impose a “big border tax” on Chevies coming to the United States from Mexico, GM CEO Mary Barra said Trump’s threats will not affect her company’s production plans. At all. As part of regular updating, and not having anything to do with some orange egomaniac’s mean tweets, GM also announced it will invest $1 billion in its factories, including in Arlington, where more than 4,000 employees work at an assembly plant. Arlington is also home to GM Financial, a unit with 3,400 employees. A big reason Texas has been a jobs leader is NAFTA, and while Trump and most of his supporters think the North American Free Trade Agreement merely means displacing U.S. jobs, it actually is a way for companies in the United States, Mexico, and Canada to share resources to keep prices low: for us and for them. Then again, complexity isn’t Donald’s forte.