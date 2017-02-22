Wednesday 22 – While Donald Sultan is known for his paintings and prints of fruit and other food items against neutral black backgrounds, he also exercised his social conscience in his Disaster Paintings, a series he started in the 1980s of fires, floods, and other upheavals enveloping man-made structures. These paintings influenced by Goya, Monet, and Bacon are on display as part of Donald Sultan: The Disaster Paintings thru Apr 23 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is $4-10. Call 817-378-9215.

Thursday 23 – Richard Goode built his reputation as a pianist on his tasteful and sensitive interpretations of Mozart and early Beethoven. However, when he gives two performances at the Kimbell Art Museum this week, he’ll be playing pieces by Bach and Chopin (who revered Bach at a time when that wasn’t fashionable). The recitals are Thu-Fri at 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $30-90. Call 817-332-8451.

Friday 24 – One of South America’s brightest upcoming musical voices is Víctor Agudelo, a 37-year-old native of Medellín, Colombia. He’ll be at Bass Hall this weekend when Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra performs the world premiere of his new piece, La Madre de Agua, along with Dvorák’s Cello Concerto and Saint-Saëns’ “Organ” Symphony. The concerts are today thru Sun at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $23-88. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 25 – The AMC Best Picture Showcase winds up its two-Saturday stint at AMC Grapevine Mills today. The best bets out of the five nominees being shown are Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival and Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight, which didn’t get nearly the distribution that it deserved. The event starts at 10am at 3000 Grapevine Mills Pkwy, Grapevine. Tickets are $32.50. Call 972-539-5909.

Sunday 26 – The hardcore runners will be out for the second day of the Cowtown Marathon. While Saturday features the 5K and 10K races, today will have the half marathon, the marathon, and the ultramarathon. What better way to work off the fat you built up over the winter? The events start at 7am at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3400 Lancaster Av, FW. Registration is $20-150. Call 855-969-5515.

Monday 27 – For lack of any other alternative, we’re placing Artisan Center Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady in this slot. Lerner and Loewe’s old chestnut has been played to death and wasn’t all that good in the first place, though good singing can do much to make a performance of it charming. The play runs thru Mar 11 at Belaire Theater, 420 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst. Tickets are $11-18. Call 817-284-1200.

Tuesday 28 – Fred Sandback, who died in 2003, was best known for his yarn sculptures, drawings, and prints. As Tuesday Evenings at the Modern returns for the spring, we’re not sure why the first lecture is entitled Why Does Fred Sandback’s Work Make Me Want To Be Ridiculous?, but we’ll be happy to hear Adam Lerner, director of the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, explain himself at 7pm at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-9215.