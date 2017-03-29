After more than 10 years on the trendy Westside of Fort Worth, the brains behind Halo Salon & Color Lab have changed names, moved across the street, and brought an all-star cast of stylists with roots in New York and Los Angeles with them. To celebrate, the brass at the newly opened Honeycomb Salon & Color Lab are throwing a huge party and hair show benefiting Safe Haven of Tarrant County.

At 7pm on March 31, guests can expect to view the latest global hair trends on models while DJ Ronnie Heart works his magic on the turntables. An open bar will offer honey-tinged cocktails, wine, and beer, with hors d’oeuvres for those who insist on nibling to maintain their summer figure. During the party, guests will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets for services and door prizes with 100 percent of the proceeds going to Safe Haven of Tarrant County, whose mission is to “to end domestic violence through safety, support, prevention and social change.” The event is free of charge, but everyone is encouraged to donate to Safe Haven.

The world-class stylists at Honeycomb are also partnering with Safe Haven throughout the year to provide free services to domestic abuse survivors.