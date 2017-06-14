Pinkish Black, The Unlikely Candidates, Holy Moly, War Party, Son of Stan, Huffer, Whiskey Folk, Reagan James, Katsuk, Un Chien, Vodeo, Bulls, Tame … Tame and Quiet, Ginny Mac, Mean Motor Scooter, Andy Pickett, FOGG, The Me-Thinks, Dead Vinyl, Royal Sons, Panic Volcanic, Squanto, and Feletha Black are among the 40-plus artists slated to play our 14th Annual Music Awards Festival. Taking place on Sat, June 24, in the West 7th corridor and Sun, June 25, on the Near Southside, the free event is a celebration of our 18th Annual Music Awards (see: ballot on pg. 22). The ballot is also available online at fwweekly.com, and print copies will be at every participating venue: Lola’s Saloon, Lola’s Trailer Park, and The Grotto on Saturday and on the Near Southside on Sunday at the Boiled Owl Tavern, the Chat Room Pub, M.A.S.S., Shaw’s Patio Bar & Grill, and Shipping & Receiving Bar. Along with ballots, every participating venue will be selling copies of our annual Music Awards compilation album. Featuring new or previously unreleased tracks by Matt Tedder, Heater, Mean Motor Scooter, Luke McGlathery, Programme, Movie the Band, Henry the Archer, Brandon Marcel, Summer Dean, and more, Frequencies, Vol. 8 was recorded live last month at Eagle Audio Recording on the Near Southside. Proceeds from the $5 price tag will go to the United Way of Tarrant County. The full lineup will be announced in next week’s issue. Start making plans now for local music Christmas.