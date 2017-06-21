Wednesday 21 – Since today is the longest day of the year, the Amon Carter Museum is holding a Midsummer Mingle to celebrate the solstice with live music by DJ Sober and cocktails to keep you from being sober, as well as a sunset champagne toast. Be sure to wear your summer whites for the occasion. The party runs 7-10pm at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $75-85. Call 817-738-1933.

Thursday 22 – From one of North America’s most courteous cities comes a thoroughly dislikable sports team. That’s right, the Toronto Blue Jays are in town to play the Rangers, so bring your José Bautista effigies and your lighter fluid. (Actually don’t bring the latter; the Ballpark people don’t want the stadium catching fire.) The series runs thru today at Globe Life Park, 1901 Rd to Six Flags, Arlington. Tickets are $18-200. Call 817-273-5100.

Friday 23 – Last year’s Concerts in the Garden didn’t have time to plan a David Bowie tribute, so the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra is playing it this year. Tony Vincent will join the orchestra to sing “Heroes,” “Under Pressure,” “Space Oddity,” and more, so get ready to turn and face the strange. The concert is at 8:15pm at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Admission is free-$55. Call 817-665-6000.

Saturday 24 – The National Theatre’s newest production of the late Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus includes casting black actor Lucian Msamati as Salieri, as well as other ahistorical touches. This might sound like a stunt, but the reviews over in the U.K. have been fairly stellar for this show. You can see the broadcast at 2pm and 7pm Wed and 1pm today at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $20. Call 817-923-3012.

Sunday 25 – If you’ve ever wanted to see Cate Blanchett playing 13 different people, Manifesto is the film for you. Julian Rosefeldt’s satirical film stars the Oscar winner as a news anchor, a punk rocker, a schoolteacher, a homeless man, and various others reading passages from historical manifestos ranging from The Communist Manifesto to the one for the Dogme 95 filmmaking collective. The film screens Fri-Sun at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $7-9. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 26– One of the classics of anime is My Neighbor Totoro, which comes to your local movie theater this weekend. Purists will want tonight’s version featuring the original Japanese dialogue track, but you may also be interested in the English-dubbed version screening Sunday, which features the voices of Dakota and Elle Fanning, recorded when they were 10 and 6 respectively. The film screens Sun-Mon at various movie theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 27 – If you call me Batgirl, can I call you Batboy?” The Lego Batman Movie plays tonight as part of the Harkins Southlake’s summer Tuesday night series. Come revel one more time in the Lego-erotic love-hate relationship between Will Arnett’s Batman and Zach Galifianakis’ neglected Joker. The movie screens at 7pm at 1450 Plaza Pl, Southlake. Tickets are $5. Call 817-310-0145.