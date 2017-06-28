Wednesday 28 – Let’s habla every other palabra in español and go adventuring in Dora & Diego — Let’s Explore! The exhibit at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History has our intrepid heroes going through outer space, rescuing baby animals, and gathering nuts in the middle of the rainforest. The exhibit runs thru Sep 4 at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Admission is $12-15. Call 817-255-9300.

Thursday 29 – What’s it like to play on stage alongside Michael Jackson, Metallica, Katy Perry, or Rihanna? You can find out in Hired Gun, a documentary about session and touring musicians featuring extensive interviews with these unheralded artisans, along with Alice Cooper and Rob Zombie themselves. The movie screens at 7:30pm at various local theaters; check Calendar for showtimes. Call 818-761-6100.

Friday 30 – The title of Sara Houghteling’s novel Pictures at an Exhibition refers both to Mussorgsky’s suite for piano and to the artworks that the Nazis looted from the protagonist’s French art gallery and so many others. This elegantly written 2009 book is the subject of this month’s Artful Readings Book Discussion Group at 5:30pm at the Kimbell Art Museum, 3333 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-332-8451.

Saturday 01 – In the Seattle Storm, the Dallas Wings are facing an opponent in a similar situation, as both teams battle to stay above .500 while the WNBA season moves toward its halfway point. Led by Breanna Stewart and newly crowned all-time scoring champion Sue Bird, the Storm will be a tough out. Tip-off is at 7pm at UTA College Park, 600 S Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $30-50. Call 817-272-9595.

Sunday 02 – Seth Rudetsky and Jack Plotnick’s Disaster! only premiered on Broadway last year, and already it’s here thanks to Onstage in Bedford. The musical spoof of 1970s Hollywood disaster movies features ridiculous catastrophes, an annoying scientist, a nun, and songs by Melissa Manchester, Helen Reddy, and Carly Simon. The show runs Fri thru Jul 23 at Trinity Arts Theatre, 2801 Forest Ridge Dr, Bedford. Tickets are $15-20. Call 817-354-6444.

Monday 03 – If you’re looking to get a jump on Independence Day celebrations, Concerts in the Garden’s music and fireworks show is running the two days before the fourth. Even better, Miguel Harth-Bedoya is back on the podium for these patriotic shows, having taken last year’s festivities off to rest. The concerts run Sun-Tue at Fort Worth Botanic Garden, 3220 Botanic Garden Blvd, FW. Admission is free-$55. Call 817-665-6000.

Tuesday 04 – Live music and fireworks seem to be the common threads joining the Fourth of July celebrations that are going on around the Metroplex. You can probably take in more than one of these with a car and some strict budgeting of time, so you can see the flyboarding at Panther Island Pavilion and the gunfights at Stockyards Station with some diligence. Check our Calendar section for times, locations, and contact phone numbers.