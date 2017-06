The title of Jay Wilkinson’s new show at Fort Works Art is everyone poops, an indisputable fact, though we hope the exhibit doesn’t demonstrate it. Along with a group show entitled Los Fantasmas Ambulantes [sic], this exhibit has its opening reception 6-9pm Sat.

everyone poops, Jun 28-Jul 29. Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St, FW. 817-235-5804.