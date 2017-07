The Fort Worth Contemporary Arts Center livens up our summer with a couple of new shows opening this week. Selections features artworks in various media from the member galleries of Fort Worth Art Dealers Association, while Solo Show[Down] is a juried exhibition of artists from across the world. The opening reception is 6-9pm Fri.

Selections, Jul 7-27. Fort Worth Contemporary Arts Center, 1300 Gendy St, FW. 817-738-1938.