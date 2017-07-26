Wednesday 26 – The story may be disjointed as all hell, but some of the gags in last fall’s animated comedy Storks are just brilliant, like a pack of wolves forming their bodies into a truck to chase the heroes, or a sycophantic pigeon breaking into a dance number. As part of Harkins Southlake’s summer series of kids’ movies, this screens thru Fri at 1450 Plaza Pl, Southlake. Tickets are $6. Call 817-310-0145.

Thursday 27 – There’s no crying in baseball! A League of Their Own rounds out the Amon Carter’s Sunset Cinema film series. Penny Marshall’s movie about women’s baseball was a huge hit 25 years ago, and now films about women that score at the box office are still treated as rare unicorns instead of normal business. The movie screens at 8pm at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-989-5030.

Friday 28 – Jubilee Theatre serves up a warm slice of nostalgia with Beehive — The ’60s Musical, Larry Gallagher’s revue with an all-female cast taking us through the decade’s musical hits from the British Invasion to Motown to the Woodstock years. The show runs today thru Aug 27 at 506 Main St, FW. Tickets are $19-29. Call 817-338-4411.

Saturday 29 – What can Discover the Dinosaurs Unleashed bring us that our own museum of science and history can’t? From the YouTube trailer, it looks like life-sized animatronic reptiles and other carnival-like attractions. What miniature golf has to do with dinosaurs, we’re not sure, but the show runs today thru Sun at Will Rogers Memorial Center, 3401 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $16-45. Call 866-877-8932.

Sunday 30 – It’s too hot to have an arts and crafts festival outside, so Stage West goes indoors for its fourth annual M.A.D.E. Festival, those letters standing for music, arts, drinks, and eats. The Johnny Case Duo, Joey Folsom, Deanna Valone, and others will provide music, while local merchants will supply food and artisanal coffee, tea, and beer. The festival is noon-5pm at 821 W Vickery Blvd, FW. Admission is pay what you can, though $10 is suggested. Call 817-784-9378.

Monday 31 – If you watch Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk in a regular 35mm format, you’ll see a picture that’s significantly cropped and at lower picture resolution, whereas if you see it in the IMAX theater at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History (or elsewhere), you’ll have your teeth rattled by the sound of the planes whooshing by. The film screens thru Aug 27 at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $12-15. Call 817-255-9300.

Tuesday 01 – Texas Rangers’ general manager Jon Daniels will be the guest at the Fort Worth Sports Huddle Luncheon. This will be the day after the trading deadline ends, so you can ask him about the team’s moves or lack thereof, and ask the city’s sports marketing department how badly the proposed bathroom bill will hurt North Texas’ chances of drawing national sports events. The luncheon is at 11:30am at TCU, Kelly Alumni Center, 2820 Stadium Dr, FW. Tickets are $65.