Gamers will want to flock to Shipping & Receiving this Sunday evening for Secret LvL. As well as video game-themed art by local artists, the show also features arcade cabinets, a cosplay contest, and bands that play songs inspired by video games. The show only lasts one day, so don’t miss this.

Secret LvL, 4-11pm Sun. Shipping & Receiving, 201 S Calhoun St, FW. 817-343-6393.