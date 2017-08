The East Texas town of County Line was formed in the 1870s by freed slaves who had become owners of the land they worked. Richard Orton went there in 1988 and spent 25 years photographing the members of one family as they grew up and grew old. There’s still one weekend left to see Orton’s exhibit at UNT on the Square.

The Upshaws of County Line, thru Sat. UNT on the Square, 109 Elm St, Denton. 940-565-2027.