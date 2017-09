Fort Works Art held its fire during Gallery Night last week, but now this week they open their new show of seascapes by Hillary Dohoney, as well as a 40 Under 40 show for young artists. The opening reception is at 6pm Fri and features live music by Sam Lao.

Adrift. Sep 13-Oct 28. Fort Works Art, 2100 Montgomery St, FW. 817-235-5804