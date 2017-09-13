Wednesday 13 – You’ll see a lot of familiar faces at National Theatre Live’s broadcast of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, such as Oscar nominee Imelda Staunton as Martha and Green Room’s Imogen Poots as Honey, but Game of Thrones fans will get a kick out of seeing Conleth Hill (with his hair) playing George. The show is at 2pm and 7pm at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $12-20. Call 817-923-3012.

Thursday 14 – The jukebox musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical cheats a bit by including songs by other songwriters from King’s time, though it is fitting that we hear Neil Sedaka’s “Oh! Carol,” which he wrote about her. Julia Knitel stars in this celebration of the Brill Building hitmakers who made America’s pop songs in their time. The show runs thru Sun at Bass Performance Hall, 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $55-121. Call 817-212-4280.

Friday 15 – Here’s a piece of great timing: After stealing scenes away from her more famous co-stars in this summer’s comedy hit Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish will be here at the Improv in Arlington doing five shows over two days. Just don’t ask her to re-create that scene with the grapefruit. The staff at the Improv doesn’t want to mop grapefruit juice from the floor. She’ll take the stage today thru Sat at 309 Curtis Mathes Way, Arlington. Tickets are $20. Call 817-635-5555.

Saturday 16 – Icewine is a high-risk endeavor, requiring workers to pick and then squeeze grapes in sub-freezing temperatures, when the fruit is as hard as marbles. Yet makers of these dessert wines balance their sugar with high acid levels to produce a fresh, high-octane imbibe that’s so aromatic you can almost get high just by sniffing it. These irresistible beverages from Ontario and the Finger Lakes region of New York will be spotlighted at GrapeFest, which runs Thu-Sun at historic downtown Grapevine. Admission is free-$23. Call 817-410-3100.

Sunday 17 – If you can’t afford the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra’s regular ticket prices, or if you want a possible peek at the future, you can come down to their concert this evening at Arborlawn United Methodist Church. The tickets are only what you can afford, and new associate conductor Alejandro Gómez Guillén makes his debut with a program of Dukas, Dvorák, and Beethoven. The concert is at 7:30pm at 5001 Briarhaven Rd, FW. Pay what you can. Call 817-665-6000.

Monday 18 – We hate to keep sending you back to the Modern this week, but there’s nothing going on today except the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour making its annual stop at the museum. The two-afternoon event has different short films about mountains and mountaineering each day, so don’t miss the Alberta-organized touring show. The screenings are at 3pm at 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $15. Call 817-332-2423.

Tuesday 19 – Gene Kelly made his film debut in For Me and My Gal, a 1942 musical set during World War I. The film is stocked with songs from that time period and features future U.S. Senator George Murphy as a vaudeville song-and-dance man. When Kelly and Judy Garland harmonize at the piano on the title song, it’s pure movie magic. The film screens at 5:30pm at Fort Worth Central Library, 500 W 3rd St, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-871-7701.