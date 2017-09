A native of China, Huisi He came to America 10 years ago to pursue an art career in a country that has freedom of expression. There’s still time to catch her show at UTA, which features videos of many of her performances about her position as an immigrant making art in a foreign nation.

Huisi He: No Turning Back. thru Oct 7. The Gallery at UTA, 502 S Cooper St, Arlington. 817-272-3143.