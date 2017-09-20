Wednesday 20 – Leonard Bernstein subtitled his Second Symphony as “The Age of Anxiety,” inspired as it was by W.H. Auden’s Pulitzer Prize-winning epic poem of the same name. Though it’s officially a symphony, it more closely resembles a piano concerto, with the instrument playing a prominent and often jazzy part in this ambitious work. UNT Symphony Orchestra plays this along with Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony at 8pm at Winspear Hall, 2100 I-35E, Denton. Tickets are $8-10. Call 940-369-7802.

Thursday 21 –Plenty of local filmmakers like Arlington’s Fatoom Mo, George Wada, and Rod Hermanson will see their work showcased at this year’s Frame4Frame Festival, which also features movies from countries as far-flung as Iran, Japan, and Switzerland. Geno Young and Tori Martin headline the music portion of this festival as well. The festival runs today thru Sun at Studio Movie Grill, 452 Lincoln Sq, Arlington. Tickets are $10-50.

Friday 22 – Today marks the official beginning of fall, so head over to Oktoberfest. This weekend of German and German-style beers includes a 5K run, live music by Brave Combo, beer games, and a few metric tons of wurst. The party goes Thu-Sat at Panther Island Pavilion, 395 Purcey St, FW. Tickets are $5-15. Call 817-698-0700.

Saturday 23 – Green River Ordinance and Summer Dean are among those providing the music for this evening’s Party on the Porch at the Amon Carter Museum. You’ll also be able to buy food from food trucks and play some lawn games as the art venue celebrates the turning of the seasons. The event is at 6pm at 3501 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-738-1938.

Sunday 24 – One of the year’s best movies is Lady Macbeth, an adaptation of a 19th-century Russian novel that shifts the setting to England and turns it into a stinging commentary on British race relations. Teenager Florence Pugh is chilling as the society wife who turns to adultery and murder out of sheer boredom. The film screens Fri thru today at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $7-9. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 25 – Your local movie theater continues showing Hayao Miyazaki films on the big screen with Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind this week. Reflecting the Japanese master’s love of flight and concern about the environment, the movie is about a princess who must stop two warring nations from destroying the world. The movie screens on several dates, but tonight’s your only chance to see the original Japanese-language version. It screens at 7pm at various theaters; check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 26 – Howard Hanson composed his Piano Sonata in 1918 and his Symphonic Rhapsody for piano the following year, but copies of those works weren’t discovered among his papers until recently, some decades after his death. Tonight, Jacksonville University music professor Scott Watkins comes by TCU to perform those works and discuss his own work unearthing these lost pieces of music. The event starts at noon at PepsiCo Recital Hall, 2800 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7602.