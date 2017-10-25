Wednesday 25 – Tonight’s your night for music at UNT, as the UNT Concert Orchestra performs music by Ginastera, Bloch, Ravel, and Canteloube, while the U.S. Navy Band Commodores perform standards from the big band era. The UNT Concert Orchestra plays at 8pm at Winspear Hall, 2100 I-35E, Denton, while the U.S. Navy Band Commodores play at 9pm at University Union, 1155 Union Cir, Denton. Tickets are free-$10. Call 940-369-7802.

Thursday 26 – The Ridglea Theater’s screening of Lost in America isn’t of the 1985 comedy with Albert Brooks but a documentary about homeless kids and teenagers made this year by Rotimi Rainwater, himself a former homeless teen who got celebrities like Halle Berry and Jewel to appear. The screening is at 7pm at 6025 Camp Bowie Blvd, FW. Tickets are $15-25, with proceeds benefiting homeless people in Tarrant County. Call 817-738-9500.

Friday 27 – Whether you’re interested in living on a budget or simply living unconventionally, you’ll want to hit the Tiny House & Simple Living Jamboree this weekend in Arlington. The annual show features exhibits on DIY living and repurposing vehicles into homes, as well as food, vendors, and kids’ activities. The show runs today thru Sun at Arlington Convention Center, 1200 Ballpark Way, Arlington. Tickets are $15-90. Call 888-799-2995.

Saturday 28 – The same week that the U.S. Navy sends its musicians here (see: Wednesday blurb), it’s also sending its legendary Blue Angels flying team to the Fort Worth Alliance Air Show. They’ll perform at the annual event along with the U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demonstration Team and others to show off their aerial skills today thru Sun at Fort Worth Alliance Airport, 2221 Alliance Blvd, FW. Tickets are $5-20. 972-580-0662.

Sunday 29 – Technically, Cirque du Horror is a Día de los Muertos celebration rather than a Halloween one, but the show created by composer David J. Pierce should work well for either holiday. The musical revue will celebrate the macabre in humorous and occasionally scary fashion Sat thru today at Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St, Denton. Tickets are $7-25. Call 940-320-2000.

Monday 30 – While none of Hayao Miyazaki’s films can be called scary, the sequence early in Spirited Away with the little girl watching her parents get turned into giant pigs is plenty unsettling. Your local movie theater will be screening the English-dubbed version of this animated masterpiece, but Daveigh Chase is annoying as the voice of the main character so you’ll want the Japanese version showing tonight. The movie screens Sun thru Nov 1 at various theaters. Check Calendar for showtimes. Tickets are $5.50-7.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 31 – If you’ve left your Halloween shopping for late, hit the drugstores for marked-up candy and Thistle Hill for the Pumpkin Sale. The historic house is running its first-ever event of this kind that also has antiques and Persian rugs for sale 11am-7pm at 1509 Pennsylvania Av, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-336-1212.