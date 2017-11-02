Wednesday 01 – The graphic lesbian sex in Blue Is the Warmest Color is probably a reason why this prize-winning French film didn’t play in Fort Worth at any venue. Indeed, it was a point of contention among the movie’s detractors, but this affecting romance will play as part of TCU’s KinoMonda series at 6:30pm at Sid Richardson Bldg, 2955 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7292.

Thursday 02 – Qawwali is a form of Sufi devotional music that originated in India, and though these ecstatic songs are meant for religious worship, one genre extols the pleasures of drinking as a metaphor for the soul’s yearning for union with Allah. UNT will host a performance of this ancient musical form by Ghayoor Moiz Mustafa Qawwal and Brothers at 8pm at UNT Music Bldg, 415 Av C, Denton. Admission is free. Call 940-369-7802.

Friday 03 – Kenneth Broberg and Daniel Hsu won second and third place respectively at the last Van Cliburn Competition, though we thought either of them would have been worthy gold medalists. They both return to Fort Worth this week to perform music by Chopin, Schubert, Rachmaninov, Liszt, and others Wed thru today at various locations, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-212-4280.

Saturday 04 – If the title of Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man sounds like a brazen publicity grab, it’s intended to. Matt Murphy’s comedy is about an author who has written a book sharing the play’s title and is out to shamelessly promote it at a signing. Performing Arts Fort Worth brings the show in Wed-Sun at McDavid Rehearsal Studio, 301 E 5th St, FW. Tickets are $33-44. Call 817-212-4280.

Sunday 05 – Last week’s race at Martinsville caused chaos in the NASCAR playoffs, with a wreck sending Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott from angling for the lead to fighting for survival. That’s where things stand heading into the AAA Texas 500 when it gets to Texas Motor Speedway this afternoon. The green flag waves at 1pm at 3545 Lone Star Cir, FW. Tickets are $69-199. Call 817-215-8500.

Monday 06 – The Hungarian composer György Kurtág wrote a tribute to Robert Schumann entitled Hommage à R. Sch., which Spectrum Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth will pair up with a piece of Schumann’s called Märchenerzählungen (“fairy tale pictures”). Shostakovich’s frenzied Second Piano Trio rounds out the program at 7pm at First Jefferson Unitarian Universalist Church, 1959 Sandy Ln, FW. Admission is $5-10. Call 817-877-3003.

Tuesday 07 –You may have seen Elizabeth Heiskell, a.k.a. The Debutante Farmer, on The Today Show demonstrating Southern cuisine. Today she’ll be here in Fort Worth conducting a book signing in the morning and a cooking demonstration in the evening to promote her new book, What Can I Bring? The signing is at 11am at River Crest Country Club, 1501 Western Av, FW, and the demonstration is at 6:30pm at Central Market, 4601 W Fwy, FW. Admission to the signing is free. Registration for the class is $65. Call 817-738-9221 or 817-989-4700.