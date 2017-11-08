Eleven years ago, when the Lone Star Film Festival enjoyed its inaugural celebration, Fort Worth native Bill Paxton showed up to promote the event, which was being organized by his friend Tom Huckabee. This Wednesday, our city’s annual film celebration will begin with a memorial to Paxton, who died this past January, organized by Huckabee. This event will take place at Bass Performance Hall, though the actual films (including ones that starred Paxton such as Tombstone and Traveller, or ones that he directed such as Frailty and The Greatest Game Ever Played) will be shown at the familiar venues of the AMC Palace 9 and Four Day Weekend Theater.

In addition, the festival will have such entries as Peter Spirer’s Feel Rich: Health Is the New Wealth, a documentary exploring the line of health products marketed solely to high-end consumers. Rod McCall’s drama Rose opens the festivities, with star Cybill Shepherd in attendance. Edward Gomez’ documentary about artist Valton Tyler profiles an outsider artist who was the subject of a recent Amon Carter Museum exhibition. Brandon Dickerson’s comedy Amanda & Jack Go Glamping stars Dallas native (and current star of TV’s The Gifted) Amy Acker, and the festivities close with Christian Papiernak’s Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town, starring Mackenzie Davis.