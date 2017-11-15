Wednesday 15 – Because the KinoMonda series will be off next week, we will have two screenings this week, both recent documentaries about the ethnic civil war in Bosnia-Herzegovina in the 1990s. Roger Richards’ Sarajevo Roses interviews people who survived the carnage, while Emir Kapetanovic’s Children of Peace follows a group of child actors trying to put on a stage production about it. The films screen 6:30pm today and Thu at TCU, Sid Richardson Bldg, 2955 S University Dr, FW. Admission is free. Call 817-257-7292.

Thursday 16 – Mozart once stated in his letters that he hated the flute, but his distaste is little in evidence in his First Flute Concerto, which features a beautiful central movement. Symphony Arlington performs this work tonight, as well as Beethoven’s Second Symphony and Haydn’s overture to his little-known oratorio Il Ritorno di Tobia, at 7:30pm at Arlington Music Hall, 224 N Center St, Arlington. Tickets are $16.50-46.50. Call 817-385-4084.

Friday 17 – For its 14th edition, Cleburne’s Pioneer Days celebration expands from two days to three, giving you more of a window to learn about the histories of the Texas Rangers and the Native Americans, shop for arts and crafts, or simply eat fry bread. The festival runs today thru Sun at Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum, 101 Chisholm Tr, Cleburne. Admission is free. Call 817-648-4633.

Saturday 18 – Now that Team USA won’t be in next summer’s World Cup, you can drown your sorrows by participating in this morning’s footgolf tournament sponsored by the Fort Worth Vaqueros. The hybrid sport is played on golf courses, challenging players to kick a soccer ball into a bowl instead of a hole. The tournament, which benefits the team, starts at 10am at Rockwood Golf Course, 1851 Jacksboro Hwy, FW. Registration is $30-100. Call 817-200-7355.

Sunday 19 – Ezekiel Elliott is finally serving his long-delayed suspension, yet the Dallas Cowboys seemed to be missing Tyron Smith even more (see: in last week’s loss to the Falcons). The home team will have its hands full against the division-leading Philadelphia Eagles in a primetime game that the Cowboys need to win rather badly. Kickoff is at 7:30pm at AT&T Stadium, 1 Legends Way, Arlington. Tickets are $75-500. Call 800-745-3000.

Monday 20 – Dvorák’s Ninth Symphony tends to get all the play, especially here in the country where he wrote the work. However, his cheerful Eighth Symphony is just as much the masterwork, with an unusual structure and much more of a Czech flavor than its famous successor. The UNT Concert Orchestra will play this work along with music by Schumann and Rossini at 8pm at Winspear Hall, 2100 I-35E Frontage Rd, Denton. Tickets are $8-10. Call 940-369-7802.

Tuesday 21 – If you need somewhere to take your kids over the Thanksgiving holiday, Bass Hall has you covered. The national touring company of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer will bring its musical show (based on the Rankin-Bass TV stop-motion special) to downtown Fort Worth for two days: today thru Nov 22 at 555 Commerce St, FW. Tickets are $27.50-49.50. Call 817-212-4280.