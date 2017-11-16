Welcome to Toast & Jam. The new video series features little ol’ me — Fort Worth Weekly Associate Editor Jeff Prince — visiting interesting people from various walks of life in Tarrant County, having a brief conversation, making a toast, and jamming on a song.

Short, sweet, and hopefully in tune.

This inaugural episode spotlights legendary Western swing singer Leon Rausch, known as “the voice of Bob Wills and the Texas Playboys.” We recorded this today in the living room of Rausch’s Fort Worth home.

Rausch recently celebrated his 90th birthday and released a new solo album Time Changes Everything. He is profiled in this week’s edition of the Weekly.

Thanks for your time and hospitality, Leon, you’re a bad-ass mofo.

Aaa-ha!