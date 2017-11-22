Wednesday 22 – It may be too late for you to see the lighting ceremony for Whistle Stop Christmas, but there’s still plenty of time to make it to this lit up 12-acre city park, which will have a month full of events like vocal and orchestral music and a pancake breakfast with Santa. The event runs thru Dec 31 at 1098 Hillsboro St, Cleburne. Admission is free.

Thursday 23 – “Thanksgiving dinners take 18 hours to prepare. They are consumed in 12 minutes. Halftimes [in football] take 12 minutes. This is not a coincidence.” — Erma Bombeck. From all of us at Fort Worth Weekly, have a happy Thanksgiving.

Friday 24 – It’s been a good season for TCU football, one that has boasted a convincing road win at Oklahoma State but has also been marred by losses to Iowa State and Oklahoma. Now the Horned Frogs will wind up the regular season at home to bottom-feeding Baylor. Kickoff is at 11am at Amon Carter Stadium, 2900 Stadium Dr, FW. Tickets are $95. Call 817-257-7967.

Saturday 25 – Casa Mañana Children’s Playhouse brings back Santa Claus: A New Musical this season. With a story by Noah Putterman and songs by David Christensen and Luke Holloway, the show centers on Santa’s long-delayed retirement plans and a feud among the elves as to who will succeed the jolly old man with the beard. The show runs Fri thru Dec 23 at Casa Mañana Theatre, 3101 W Lancaster Av, FW. Tickets are $20-35. Call 817-332-2272.

Sunday 26 – The animated film Loving Vincent may not be the most dramatically taut movie out there, but just look at it! A team of artists created 853 oil paintings to re-create Vincent van Gogh’s works and tell the story of a 19th-century postman’s son (Douglas Booth) who becomes caught up in the mysteries surrounding the artist’s death. The film screens Fri thru today at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St, FW. Tickets are $7-9. Call 817-738-9215.

Monday 27 – Fathom Events has worked to show Hayao Miyazaki’s films on the big screen where they’re best appreciated, and this week marks the last installment of the series with Howl’s Moving Castle, the story of a young woman under a witch’s curse who has to seek the help of a wizard who lives in a mobile shape-shifting castle. The film screens Sun thru Nov 29 at various movie theaters. Check Calendar for locations. Tickets are $12.50. Call 818-761-6100.

Tuesday 28 – Twelve years on, The Polar Express hasn’t aged too well, with new advances in computer animation placing the film’s motion-capture performances squarely in the Uncanny Valley. Still, Fort Worth Museum of Science and History brings Robert Zemeckis’ Christmas movie back for one month before it clears out for the Star Wars sequel. The film runs thru Dec 14 at 1600 Gendy St, FW. Tickets are $8-9. Call 817-255-9300.