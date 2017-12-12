Fans of The Collective Brewing Project (CBP) who live outside of Texas may soon have easier access to the Near Southside-based brewpub’s popular beers Cup O’ Beer and Petite Golden Sour, among others. A recently announced partnership with importer/exporter Shelton Brothers will lead to greater national exposure and sales for CBP, co-founder and head brewer Ryan Deyo said.

“It opens up a lot of avenues,” he said. “It allows us, logistically, to do things we can’t do ourselves. We’re a small team. Mike [Goldfuss] would normally have to learn the regulations in each state to make sure labels are ready to go. This streamlines the process and allows us more time to work on collaborations and festivals.”

Having a regional and national footprint makes CBP a more enticing partner for collaborations, he added. The idea is that collaborations work best when both breweries have products available for sale in each other’s markets.

Deyo and a handful of CBP employees recently returned from a whirlwind visit to California. CBP represented The Fort at Extreme Beer Fest in Los Angeles. Cup O’ Beer was given the frozen margarita treatment, blended with a fish sauce, Asian-spiced simple syrup, and topped with Togarashi flakes.

“It’s extreme beerfest,” Deyo said. “Everyone goes nuts.”

Thanks to a distribution partnership with Lime Ventures, and a shipment of around 200 cases of CBP beers and 40 kegs, Deyo was able to tell folks at the festival that the Fort Worth artisan beer was available at area specialty shops. The brewer said he plans to visit several high profile beer festivals in 2018.

Deyo and his team kept busy before and after the festival, visiting breweries, networking, and getting CBP brews into locals’ mouths. Kindred spirit The Bruery left a big impression, he said.

So with all the upcoming national exposure, will CBP remain a “niche” brewpub?

“I think so,” Deyo said. “Given the type of beer we’re making, we’re a super niche product. Most people, outside those of use who work at Collective, don’t drink sour beer every day. We don’t make pilsners. Making esoteric beers puts us firmly in that niche realm.”

Don’t forget to follow On Tap in Fort Worth’s Facebook page.

On Tap this Week:

Artisan Pairing: Ohana Cigars. December 14.

From Collective: Join us for an Artisan Pairing with Ohana Cigars. $10 gets you a hand-rolled cigar and paired Collective beer. Buy your ticket online today!

Ugly Sweater Beer Yoga. December 16.From Collective: Join us for a special Ugly Sweater Beer Yoga with Carly! Wear your tackiest sweater and join us for a fun class perfect for all skill levels. $20 gets you 3 beers and the class. Buy your tickets today!